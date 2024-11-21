LG Electronics carries out major restructuring in pursuit of Vision 2030 goals



JIN EUN-SOO

jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr

LG Electronics rolled out a major realignment of its businesses with minimal executive changes, all aimed at achieving its Vision 2030 goals.The company is targeting 100 trillion won ($71.5 billion) in sales by 2030, focusing on accelerating its business-to-business (B2B) operations and platform-based services.As part of the restructuring, LG Electronics disbanded its Business Solutions division, which had been responsible for B2B solutions across various sectors including digital signage, EV chargers and IT devices such as laptops and monitors. The company has transfered these individual businesses to other divisions, making the structure more intuitive and solution-oriented.The company's robot cleaner, for example, has been integrated into the Home Appliance Solution division alongside other household products. The laptop and monitor businesses have moved to Media Entertainment Solution, aligning them with the existing TV business and smart TV platform.The company also established a new Eco Solution that will be in charge of the heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) business.The HVAC business, which LG Electronics considers critical in driving B2B growth, will now be managed separately. The division will also include the EV charger business, a key component of the company's strategy to reach its sales goal in six years.In keeping with its Vision 2030 to become a "smart life solution company," LG has added "solution" to the name of each division.To further enhance B2B capabilities, the company has created a dedicated team within its overseas sales division.It has added the role of AI control tower to its Chief Strategy Office as the company seeks to take the lead in the AI transition. The office has been tasked with setting the direction of future strategies.LG Electronics' executive reshuffle was minimal, with 42 promotions, including the promotion of Kim Young-lak from the domestic sales division to president in recognition of his leadership in transitioning to a subscription model for household products.Throughout its affiliates, LG Group made 121 promotions this year, down from last year's 139. Of these, 86 were executive promotions, also down from last year's 99.The group explained that it "mostly maintained executives with an abundance of experience in their fields considering shifts in the global market and rising uncertainty in the business environment.""Swiftly responding to changes in the external environment and expediting the decision-making process by slimming down the organization and downsizing the number of promotions" were the intentions behind the latest reshuffle, according to LG Group.The conglomerate said 23 percent of the new executive promotions have been made in the fields of AI, bio and clean tech.LG U+, its telecommunication affiliate, tapped Hong Bum-shik as its new CEO. Hong previously served as the head of corporate management strategy at LG Corp., the holding company.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]