SK hynix begins production of world's first 321-layer NAND

SK hynix said Thursday it has started mass production of the industry's first triple-level cell-based 321-layer NAND flash memory chips.NAND flash memory is a nonvolatile memory storage medium that is widely used in memory cards, USB drives, solid-state drives (SSDs) and smartphones for general data storage and transfer.It stacks memory cells vertically and is categorized into single-, multi-, triple- and quadruple-level cells.SK hynix said it has become the world's first supplier of NAND flash memory with more than 300 layers, building on the success of its 238-layer product, which entered mass production last June.The company said it plans to begin delivering the 321-layer products to customers in the first half of next year.SK hynix said the latest development brings the company a step closer to becoming the leader in the AI storage market represented by SSDs for AI data centers and on-device AI.Yonhap