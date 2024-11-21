 SK hynix begins production of world's first 321-layer NAND
Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 16:09
SK hynix's headquarters in Icheon, Gyeonggi [YONHAP]

SK hynix said Thursday it has started mass production of the industry's first triple-level cell-based 321-layer NAND flash memory chips.
 
NAND flash memory is a nonvolatile memory storage medium that is widely used in memory cards, USB drives, solid-state drives (SSDs) and smartphones for general data storage and transfer.
 
It stacks memory cells vertically and is categorized into single-, multi-, triple- and quadruple-level cells.
 
SK hynix said it has become the world's first supplier of NAND flash memory with more than 300 layers, building on the success of its 238-layer product, which entered mass production last June.
 
The company said it plans to begin delivering the 321-layer products to customers in the first half of next year.
 
SK hynix said the latest development brings the company a step closer to becoming the leader in the AI storage market represented by SSDs for AI data centers and on-device AI.

Yonhap
