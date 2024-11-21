 Top conglomerate executives rebuke Commercial Act revisions as threat to global competitiveness
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Top conglomerate executives rebuke Commercial Act revisions as threat to global competitiveness

Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 17:59
  • 기자 사진
  • JIN EUN-SOO
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Top executives of major Korean conglomerates gather to issue a statement opposing revisions to the Commercial Act on Thursday. [FEDERATION OF KOREAN INDUSTRIES]

Top executives of major Korean conglomerates gather to issue a statement opposing revisions to the Commercial Act on Thursday. [FEDERATION OF KOREAN INDUSTRIES]

 
Top executives from major conglomerates in Korea collectively opposed proposed amendments to the Commercial Act, claiming that they undermine corporate values and competitiveness.
 
Samsung Electronics President Park Seung-hee, SK Group President Lee Hyung-hee and Hyundai Motor Executive Vice President Kim Dong-wook were among 16 executives who gathered Thursday morning to issue the joint statement in a rare collective move indicating the urgency of the matter.
 
"We request that the National Assembly take more care of policies and budgets aimed at reviving Korea's economy instead of making revisions to the Commercial Act and legislating regulations," the statement read.
 
"If the amendments pass, multiple companies will suffer lawsuits and attacks from foreign speculative funds, making it difficult to ensure normal operation of the boards and hindering efforts to discover new growth engines. Ultimately, this could significantly undermine corporate competitiveness, leading to a devaluation of Korean stocks."
 
The Democratic Party has been pushing for revisions to Korea’s Commercial Act aimed at expanding the responsibilities of board members, prioritizing shareholder rights and improving corporate governance.
 
One revision would obligate the board to protect the interests of all shareholders and treat them fairly, which is intended to penalize board members if certain business decisions are made for the sake of protecting the interests of the owners, known as chaebols in Korea. 
 
Such proposed revisions have received much backlash from Korea's business circle, which claims that it erodes normal business management across the board.
 
"There is a need to revamp the system in order to prevent unintentional harm against minority shareholders that could arise in the process of restructuring a business for efficiency," the statement said.
 
"But an alternative approach is advised, such as revising the Capital Market Act."
 
The chief executives' request comes at a time of maximized uncertainty with a new U.S. administration set to take office amid slow economic growth internally.
 
"We request that the government expedite supportive measures while other countries are waging full-fledged wars in advanced industries in the face of protectionism and not miss a golden opportunity," it said.
 
The leaders promised to leap forward more aggressively.
 
"We will try to find new businesses and create more jobs regardless of external or internal factors," their statement said.
 
"We will focus on pioneering new markets and innovating technology in order to raise our competitiveness in exports and reignite the growth engines of Korea's economy."

BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]
tags korea

More in Industry

Olive Young’s new Seongsu store is a one-stop haven for all things beauty — even for men

Korean Air-Asiana merger has 'fulfilled' conditions for EU approval

LG Electronics carries out major restructuring in pursuit of Vision 2030 goals

Top conglomerate executives rebuke Commercial Act revisions as threat to global competitiveness

Photos of Shinsegae chairman with Trump Jr. spark Korean media frenzy

Related Stories

MBK Partners, Young Poong sweeten tender offer again for Korea Zinc

Kim Jong-un sends birthday message to Putin, praises 'close comradeship'

Kim Jong-un calls for anticorruption measures

Kim Jong-un holds security meeting to discuss military response to alleged South Korean drone infiltration

North Korean troops likely already engaged in combat, Ukrainian official says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)