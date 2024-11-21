'K-Culture Museum' exhibition opens in Incheon Airport Terminal 1



SHIN MIN-HEE

shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr

An immersive media art exhibition opened its doors at the Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 1 on Wednesday.Titled the “K-Culture Museum,” the exhibition was hosted and organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca). It was previously on view inside Gyeongbokgung Station in 2021 and has been upgraded for this version.The exhibition is divided into five sections with some 30 media art pieces showcased through large-screen LED screens and mirrors. Kocca teased in a press release that the media art will feature gemstones, the Studio Ghibli animated character Ponyo and customizable airplanes.Meanwhile, another project, a mural spanning one kilometer (0.62 mile) made by American graffiti artist JonOne and graphic designer Chae Byung-rok, will make its debut at the airport’s Terminal 2 on Nov. 27.BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]