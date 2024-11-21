 'K-Culture Museum' exhibition opens in Incheon Airport Terminal 1
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Arts & Design

print dictionary print

'K-Culture Museum' exhibition opens in Incheon Airport Terminal 1

Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 17:37
  • 기자 사진
  • SHIN MIN-HEE
Installation view of ″K-Culture Museum″ at Incheon International Airport's Terminal 1 [KOCCA]

Installation view of ″K-Culture Museum″ at Incheon International Airport's Terminal 1 [KOCCA]

 
An immersive media art exhibition opened its doors at the Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 1 on Wednesday.
 
Titled the “K-Culture Museum,” the exhibition was hosted and organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca). It was previously on view inside Gyeongbokgung Station in 2021 and has been upgraded for this version.
 

Related Article

 
The exhibition is divided into five sections with some 30 media art pieces showcased through large-screen LED screens and mirrors. Kocca teased in a press release that the media art will feature gemstones, the Studio Ghibli animated character Ponyo and customizable airplanes.
 
Meanwhile, another project, a mural spanning one kilometer (0.62 mile) made by American graffiti artist JonOne and graphic designer Chae Byung-rok, will make its debut at the airport’s Terminal 2 on Nov. 27.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]
tags art exhibition media art incheon international airport

More in Arts & Design

'K-Culture Museum' exhibition opens in Incheon Airport Terminal 1

Arte Museum's new media art exhibition reimagines Korea's national treasures

Korean art, music to be showcased around Abu Dhabi in December

Virtual artist Edan Maverick shows that 3-D characters do more than just sing

Olafur Eliasson's 'Breathing earth sphere' seeks to breathe new life into Shinan County

Related Stories

Incheon Airport entertains with 'Ghost Out of the Machine' art exhibition

Korean singers who also make art: 'Artainer' exhibition speaks out against online violence and climate change

Pivotal piece

National Academy of Arts' 70th anniversary celebrated at London exhibition

Paradise City Incheon to exhibit art by Banksy, Keith Haring
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)