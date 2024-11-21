Korean web novel 'Under the Oak Tree' joins New York Times Best Seller List

The English paperback edition of the Korean web novel “Under the Oak Tree” made the New York Times Best Seller list, content platform Ridi announced Thursday.This marks the first time a Korean web novel has joined the list.In its debut week, the English paperback version of Ridi's popular romance web novel reached No. 7 in the Hardcover Fiction category, according to The New York Times' rankings.Written by Kim Suji, the web novel has garnered a global fandom due to its captivating storyline and worldwide appeal, Ridi said in a news release. In July, Ridi secured a contract with Penguin Random House for the English publishing rights.In September, the English paperback edition of the webtoon was released, topping Amazon’s Best Romance Graphic Novels list and also earning spots on its Best Fantasy Graphic Novels and Best Fantasy Manga lists.“The global success of 'Under the Oak Tree' has deepened our appreciation for stories that resonate universally,” Ridi said. “We look forward to working with Penguin Random House to deliver new, high-quality works.”Both the web novel and webtoon adaptations are available on Ridi’s website and mobile app.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]