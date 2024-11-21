Special exhibition showcases Joseon Dynasty's royal K-food culture



YIM SEUNG-HYE

Historical records say that kings in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) used to have five meals a day. Two of those were called, or royal court cuisine, comprised of rice, soup and side dishes. They typically included grilled or steamed meat or fish, braised dishes, seasoned vegetables and salted seafood. One serving was given in the morning at 10 a.m. and another at 5 p.m.Since the king’s health and well-being were directly tied to the nation’s safety and stability, it was crucial for the palace chefs, called, to prepare the best dishes with the best seasonal ingredients possible. For this, the, or the office of the royal kitchen, is said to have had some 400 culinary staff working at the same time.So, what kinds of dishes went on the king’s table?A special exhibition exploring royal court cuisine and the culinary culture of the Joseon Dynasty, including the meals enjoyed by the king, queen and royal family, kicked off on Wednesday at the special exhibition hall on the second floor of the National Palace Museum of Korea in central Seoul.Titled "Royal Court Cuisine: A Table of Respect and Sharing,” the exhibition was co-organized by the museum and the Korean Royal Cuisine Culture Foundation.Royal court cuisine represents the pinnacle of traditional Korean cuisine, showcasing its most diverse and exquisite forms. This culinary tradition is also recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage.The exhibition features over 200 artifacts along with a recreated model of surasang, video materials and various items from the palace kitchen, such as bowls, cooking tools and traditional trays known as. Visitors can also see related historical records and royal protocols known as, which document the banquet scenes and paintings. There is a book on food written by the palace physician, a book of recipes recorded by the palace matron as well as reproductions of full surasang from the days of King Gojong and King Sunjong.The other three meals for the king were not as heavy as surasang. Chefs usually prepared 12 side dishes for King Gojong and King Sunjong's surasang, but seven for most of the other Joseon kings.One of the three lighter meals was served before breakfast in the early morning, with the next given during lunch and the last provided as a late-night snack before bed. These meals consisted of lighter dishes such as porridge and noodles. The types of foods for these lighter meals varied depending on the king’s preferences and health. For example, it is recorded that King Sejong enjoyed meat, while King Yeongjo preferred a vegetarian diet. King Yeonsan is said to have favored raw meat.The palace's office of the royal kitchen, the Saongwon, is divided into three departments. Theprepared everyday meals, thearranged simple dishes and prepared the royal table and thehandled desserts and confectionaries. The royal chefs were all men during the Joseon Dynasty and female workers in the royal kitchen were only given assistant jobs.Visitors can also witness different types of bowls and plates used in the royal kitchen at the exhibition and also learn about how the royal chefs worked together to prepare not just everyday meals for the king but also ceremonial food for royal ancestral rites and banquet dishes."At a time when K-Food is drawing global attention, we are delighted to present a meaningful exhibition showcasing the royal court cuisine culture, which represents the origin and pinnacle of K-Food,” said Jeong Yong-jae, director of the National Palace Museum of Korea, during a press conference held for the exhibit on Tuesday.The exhibition runs until Feb. 2.BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [yim.seunghye@joongang.co.kr]