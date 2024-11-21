Navigating the sea of chaos with impeachment (KOR)

“Hey, just impeach him.” I couldn’t believe my ears.On Sunday, I overheard a conversation of teenagers sitting next to me in a café. They were talking about impeaching their teacher. Half of the conversation was filled with curse words, and I didn’t expect to hear the word “impeachment.” Once printed in a Gothic bold font on the front page of a newspaper, the term has now become part of daily language.There is no need to scold the students for using expletives. Nowadays, politicians are competing over who speaks with the roughest language. The reality is that the abnormality of an incumbent lawmaker saying “I’ll kill you” to an opponent in the same party has become commonplace. I feel bitter that everyday life has been impeached.I am reminded of the famous first sentence of Leo Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina” — “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” We live in a time when replacing “family” with “country” is not strange. The terms like “impeachment” or “special prosecutor” have little impact now.The most powerful man in Korea used the word “demonization” during a live broadcast while talking about all the criticisms against his wife, and a promising politician aiming to be the next president cried out, “I’ll never die.” No matter where they are in the political spectrum, everyone is unhappy in their own way.Is it comforting that not only Korea but also the whole world is unhappy? But let’s face it. There is no end to worrying about the world. I recently interviewed Pauline Brown, a marketing specialist who studies beauty. She said that when the world is painful, what supports an individual is “the beauty in daily life.” During the interview, the results of the U.S. presidential election were announced. She was discouraged for a while and then said, with a smile, that her job would become more important because protecting beauty is important in an age of chaos.The more chaotic a country is, the stronger an individual should be. In an era when a small happiness feels like an eternal luxury, everyone is in agony. I have to keep my focus if I want to keep composure, if not beauty.When I think about it, it’s always been a hard job being a Korean national anyway. At this rate, teenagers may say, “Let’s impeach mom and dad.” The spread of impeachment in daily life is unbearably light."야, 그냥 탄핵해버려." 귀를 의심했다. 지난 일요일 한 카페 옆자리 10대 학생끼리 나눈 대화의 일부. 엿듣고 싶지 않아도 들려온 대화의 맥락상 탄핵의 대상은 담임교사였다. 절반은 비속어인 이들의 대화에 탄알 탄(彈), 꾸짖을 핵(劾)이라는 한자로 구성된 이 단어가 들릴 줄이야. 한때는 신문 1면에 고딕 볼드체로 한껏 무시무시하게 인쇄됐던 이 단어가 이젠 일상어로 자리 잡았다는 방증일까.비속어를 쓴다고 학생들을 나무랄 것도 없다. 정치하는 이들부터가 누가누가 더 거칠게 표현을 하는가를 두고 경쟁 중이다. 국민을 대표하는 현직 의원이 다른 당도 아니고 같은 당의 반대파를 겨냥해 "죽인다"는 표현을 서슴없이 하는 비정상이 일상화된 게 현실이니까. 일상이 탄핵당한 느낌에 뒷맛이 쓰다. 대통령은 지난 15일 생방송 기자회견에서 "국정농단"이란 단어를 두고 "국어사전 재정의"를 언급했지만, 외려 재정의가 필요한 건 "탄핵"이라는 단어 아닐까 싶을 정도다.문득 떠오르는 러시아 대문호 레프 톨스토이 불후의 작품, 『안나 카레니나』의 그 유명한 첫 문장. "행복한 가정은 모두 고만고만하지만, 무릇 불행한 가정은 나름나름으로 불행하다"(문학동네 번역본). 이 문장의 주어를 "가정"에서 "국가"로 바꾸어도 이상하지 않은 때에 우린 살고 있다. 탄핵이며 특검이라는 단어들은 이제 별 임팩트가 없다. 최고 권력자는 생방송 마이크를 잡으며 "악마화"란 표현을 쓰고, 그 차기를 노리는 유력 정치인은 본인 이름 석 자와 함께 "결코 죽지 않는다"라고 절규한다. 정치 스펙트럼의 어디에 있든 모두가 극단으로 나름나름 불행하다.그나마 한국뿐 아니라 전 세계가 나름나름으로 불행하다는 게 위안이라면 위안인가. 하지만, 정신 차리자. 세상 걱정만 하다 보면 끝이 없다. 최근 인터뷰했던 마케팅 전문가이자, 아름다움을 연구하는 폴린 브라운은 이렇게 얘기했다. "세상이 괴로울수록 개인을 지탱하는 건 일상의 아름다움이다." 인터뷰하던 시각, 마침 백악관의 다음 주인 결과가 나왔다. 잠시 낙담하던 그는 이내 미소 지었다. "혼돈의 시대일수록 아름다움을 지켜내는 게 중요하니, 내 일이 더 중요해지겠다"면서다.나라가 어지러울수록 개인은 단단해져야 한다. 고만고만한 행복이 영원한 사치인 것처럼 느껴지는 시대. 이쪽저쪽 모두 각자의 절규로 아비규환이다. 아름다움까지는 어렵더라도 평정심이라도 지키려면 결국 내 중심은 내가 잡아야 하겠다. 생각해보면 대한민국 국민이라는 건 어차피 항상 힘든 업 아니었나. 그래도 걱정은 된다. 이대로 가다간 10대 친구들끼리 "엄마·아빠 탄핵해버리지 뭐"라는 세상이 오진 않을지. 일상에 스며든 탄핵은 참을 수 없이 가볍다.