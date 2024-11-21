There’s no ‘rude question’ in the dictionary (KOR)

The presidential office’s outdated view about the press dumbfounds us. In the nationally-televised press conference on Nov. 7, a Busan Ilbo reporter asked President Yoon Suk Yeol to explain exactly what he apologized for. “The general public must be embarrassed over what the president really apologized for,” the reporter said. However, appearing in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Hong Chul-ho, the president’s senior secretary for political affairs, countered with a stern statement. “Asking such questions to the president is discourtesy to him.”Hong is a politician who made his fortune by founding a chicken-processing factory. We wonder how a two-term lawmaker can have such an anachronistic perception of the press and democracy. Does he want journalists to only dictate what the president says? Or does he demand reporters not to irk the president by asking additional questions about unclear remarks?The presidential office clearly said there would be no restrictions on the number — and areas — of questions. The reporter asked the question just because the presidential office wanted to get more questions from journalists in the press conference. Are we living under the military governments of the past? Media organizations welcomed that question as it could help clarify the targets of Yoon’s apology.The president certainly deserves special treatment befitting a head of state. But in press conferences, he is just one of reporters’ news sources. A democratic state cannot afford any sacrosanct areas for questions as journalists only ask questions on behalf of the people.White House correspondents are the epitome of impolite questions. When a member of the White House Press Corps asked U.S. President Bill Clinton about the fluid on Monica Lewinsky’s dress in his joint press conference with Korean President Kim Dae-jung in 1988, Kim, standing right next to Clinton, was utterly perplexed. We wonder if Hong’s remarks in the Steering Committee of the legislature really represent the presidential office’s recognition of the episode. After an opposition lawmaker linked it to the president’s rock-bottom approval rating, Yoon’s chief of staff said, “You had better worry about your party’s approval rating,” adding, “There aren’t many political parties with more than 20 percent approval rating in Europe, too.”The presidential office cannot excuse itself for its confusing answers over the power abuse scandal involving the first lady. Even if the president promises to revamp his governance style over and over, it will not be enough. We seriously doubt if the presidential office really conveys the real public sentiment to the president.대통령실의 시대착오적 언론관이 충격적이다. 지난 7일 윤석열 대통령의 기자회견에서 부산일보 기자는 “국민들이 과연 대통령께서 무엇에 대해서 우리에게 사과했는지 어리둥절할 것 같다. 여기에 대해 보충설명을 해 달라”고 질문했다. 그런데 그제 국회 운영위에 나온 홍철호 정무수석은 박 기자의 질문에 대해 “대통령에 대한 무례라고 생각한다. 대통령이 사과했는데 마치 어린아이에게 부모가 하듯이 ‘뭘 잘못했는데’ 이런 태도는 시정해야 한다고 생각한다”고 말했다.홍 수석은 닭 가공업체를 창업해 민간의 현장에서 자수성가를 이룬 정치인이다. 더구나 재선 의원 출신인데 언론과 민주주의에 대한 인식이 이 정도밖에 안 되는지 황당하기만 하다. 도대체 이 기자 질문의 어떤 대목이 무례하다는 것인가. 기자는 대통령이 발언하면 그냥 받아적기만 해야지 납득이 안 되는 내용에 대해 다시 물으면 안 된다는 뜻인가. 대통령이 기분 나쁘시기 때문이란 얘기인가. 7일 회견은 대통령실이 시간이나 분야·개수 제한 없이 ‘끝장토론’을 한다고 밝혔던 이벤트다. 하지 말라는 질문을 기자가 억지로 던진 것도 아니고, 추가 질문을 받겠다고 해서 한 것뿐이다. 그걸 보고 무례했다니, 지금이 군사정권 시절인지 헷갈릴 정도다. 오히려 언론계에선 이 질문이 회견의 가려운 곳을 가장 잘 긁어줬다는 평가가 일반적이다.대통령은 국가의 수반이고 그에 걸맞은 예우를 받아야 한다. 하지만 적어도 기자회견장에서만큼은 언론의 취재원일 뿐이다. 민주주의 국가에서 기자가 대통령에게 질문하면 안 되는 어떤 성역도 존재하지 않는다. 또 존재해서도 안 된다. 국민을 대신해 묻는 것이기 때문이다.무례로 따지자면 미국 백악관 출입기자들이야말로 인정사정 봐주지 않는 이들이다. 1998년 김대중(DJ) 대통령과 클린턴 대통령의 공동 기자회견 때 미국 기자가 클린턴에게 “르윈스키의 드레스에 묻은 액체는 대통령 것입니까”라고 물어 옆에 있던 DJ가 민망해 하기도 했다. 무엇보다 홍 수석의 발언이 대통령실 전체의 인식을 반영한 것인지 우려하지 않을 수 없다. 지난 1일 국감에서 천하람 개혁신당 의원이 “이러니까 (대통령) 지지율이 이 모양”이라고 비판하자 정진석 대통령비서실장은 “개혁신당 지지율이나 생각하라”고 맞받아쳐 소동이 일었다. 그 자리에서 정 실장은 “유럽도 지지율 20%는 넘기는 정상이 많지 않다”고도 했다. 명태균씨 사건에 관한 한 지금 대통령실은 큰소리를 칠 구석이 전혀 없다. 국민에게 백 번이고 천 번이고 머리를 숙이고 국정 쇄신을 다짐해도 시원찮을 형국이다. 그러나 요즘 용산 참모들의 발언을 보면 과연 무엇이 잘못인지는 알고나 있는지 의구심이 든다. 대통령 심기 경호는 엄청나게 신경쓰는 것 같은데, 과연 대통령에게 진짜 민심은 제대로 전달하고 있는 것인지 다시 묻고 싶다.