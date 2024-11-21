Blackpink's Jennie, Lisa and Enhypen to perform at Coachella



Jennie and Lisa of girl group Blackpink and boy band Enhypen will perform at next year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival according to the festival's lineup released Thursday.The 2025 Coachella festival will take place from April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.Lisa will perform on April 11 and 18, Jennie on April 13 and 20 and Enhypen on April 12 and 19. Girl group XG, who is active in Korea, will also perform on April 13 and 20.Blackpink first performed at Coachella in 2019 and headlined the festival last year as the first K-pop act to do so. This will be the first time for Jennie and Lisa to take the stage solo.Enhypen's Coachella lineup comes just three years since its debut in 2021, making it the fastest for a K-pop boy band to land on the Coachella stage.