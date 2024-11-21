NewJeans, Le Sserafim and more HYBE artists nominated for Japan Record Awards



YOON SO-YEON

yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr

NewJeans, Le Sserafim, ILLIT and Tomorrow X Together landed on the nominee list of the 66th Japan Record Awards, giving HYBE another victory at one of the largest pop music awards in Japan.NewJeans was named the winner of the Excellence Award for its Japanese debut single, "Supernatural," also making the group a candidate for the Grand Prix award. NewJeans is the only K-pop nominee for the Grand Prix award.Le Sserafim won the Special International Music award and ILLIT received the Rookie award."It is such an honor to receive an award at the Japan Record Awards," Le Sserafim said in a press release. "Thank you [fan club] Fearnot for your endless support. We will always try to show the best of Le Sserafim.""Our goal has been to receive a rookie of the year award this year and we're so happy to be able to achieve that dream," ILLIT said in a press release. "We will keep on growing and show you new music and performances."Tomorrow X Together won the Special award, which is given to popular artists of the year. Tomorrow X Together is the second K-pop boy band to receive the award, after Big Bang in 2016.Japan Record Awards is one of the most prestigious music award ceremonies in Japan which airs on Dec. 30 every year on channel TBS.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]