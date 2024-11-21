 NewJeans, Le Sserafim and more HYBE artists nominated for Japan Record Awards
NewJeans, Le Sserafim and more HYBE artists nominated for Japan Record Awards

Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 13:17
  • 기자 사진
  • YOON SO-YEON
Girl group NewJeans [ADOR]

NewJeans, Le Sserafim, ILLIT and Tomorrow X Together landed on the nominee list of the 66th Japan Record Awards, giving HYBE another victory at one of the largest pop music awards in Japan.
 
NewJeans was named the winner of the Excellence Award for its Japanese debut single, "Supernatural," also making the group a candidate for the Grand Prix award. NewJeans is the only K-pop nominee for the Grand Prix award.
 

Le Sserafim won the Special International Music award and ILLIT received the Rookie award.
 
"It is such an honor to receive an award at the Japan Record Awards," Le Sserafim said in a press release. "Thank you [fan club] Fearnot for your endless support. We will always try to show the best of Le Sserafim."
 
Girl group Le Sserafim [SOURCE MUSIC]

Girl group ILLIT [BELIFT LAB]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together [BIGHIT MUSIC]

"Our goal has been to receive a rookie of the year award this year and we're so happy to be able to achieve that dream," ILLIT said in a press release. "We will keep on growing and show you new music and performances."
 
Tomorrow X Together won the Special award, which is given to popular artists of the year. Tomorrow X Together is the second K-pop boy band to receive the award, after Big Bang in 2016.
 
Japan Record Awards is one of the most prestigious music award ceremonies in Japan which airs on Dec. 30 every year on channel TBS.

BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Japan Record Awards HYBE NewJeans ILLIT Le Sserafim Tomorrow X Together JO1

