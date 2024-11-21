Seventeen to perform at Disney's 'Holiday Spectacular' on Dec. 1



Boy band Seventeen will perform at "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular" on Dec. 1, becoming the first K-pop act to perform at Disney's annual year-end program, the band's agency Pledis Entertainment said Thursday.Seventeen will perform "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," according to the agency. Further details were not shared on Thursday."The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular" is Disney's end-of-the-year special program now into its ninth year. Major pop stars have taken the stage so far, including Mariah Carey, Michael Bolton, Kelly Clarkson and more.This year, Seventeen will perform alongside Elton John, John Legend and Pentatonix. The show will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro.Seventeen kicked off its "Right Here" world tour with two concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 12 and 13.The U.S. leg of the tour took place in five cities across the country including New York and Los Angeles. The Asian leg will continue in Japan.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]