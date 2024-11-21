 Seventeen's The8 to release first solo album on Dec. 4
Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 14:38
  • 기자 사진
  • YOON SO-YEON
The 8 of boy band Seventeen [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

The 8 of boy band Seventeen [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Seventeen member The8 will release his first solo album, "Stardust," on Dec. 4, his agency Pledis Entertainment said Thursday.
 
"Stardust" will be a Chinese album, according to the agency. The8, whose real name is Xu Minghao, was born in Liaoning Province in 1997.
 

The8 has released three solo singles so far: "Side By Side" (2021), "Hai Cheng" (2022) and "A Bit of Summer" (2022). He has also participated in writing and composing many of Seventeen's songs, according to his agency.
 
Seventeen is currently on its "Right Here" world tour. The band will release its fourth Japanese single, "Shohikigen," on Wednesday.

BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]
Seventeen Pledis Entertainment The8

