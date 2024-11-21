Disney marks four years of APAC originals with Singapore content showcase



KIM JI-YE

kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

SINGAPORE — The Walt Disney Company has teamed up with talented creators from Korea and beyond once again to bring tales that captivate hearts across generations as it celebrates four years of crafting original stories in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.“As we embark on our fourth year into local content production, we will build our global foundation by delivering new stories from APAC — stories that have enduring and global resonance,” Luke Kang, the president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, said Wednesday during the 2024 Disney APAC Content Showcase. The event kicked off on Wednesday at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and will run for two days, concluding on Thursday.The global content company began creating original works with local APAC creators in 2021 and has since released over 100 pieces of original content, including Korea's “Moving” (2023) and Japan's “Shogun,” from the region.Though it has been less than half a decade, the global industry has recognized the importance of APAC creators, referring to the region as the “central” focus of its content strategy and a “key component” of Disney+’s portfolio.“When I look around the world, there’s no region that makes me more excited,” Dana Walden, the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, said during the press showcase. “APAC offers a rich trove of stories, a deep pool of talent, and an undeniable passion for great storytelling. I’ve been so impressed by our world-class APAC originals.”During the showcase, the company unveiled its upcoming lineup from its array of studios, including Disney, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel, offering plenty for audiences to anticipate.It announced films such as Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” and “Snow White,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Moana 2” and “Zootopia 2,” Pixar’s “Hoppers,” Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” and Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” “Thunderbolts*” and “Captain America: Brave New World.”Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige appeared in a live video call with the press, sharing behind-the-scenes insights and thoughts about upcoming Marvel films.While teasing the new films, he was discreet about the asterisk in “Thunderbolts*,” saying the reason behind the unexpected punctuation “will be revealed at some point during the movie.”Anthony Mackie, who plays the new Captain America and stars in “Captain America: Brave New World,” appeared in person to discuss the film and his role. The new movie is set for release in February 2025.The actor shared that his take on Captain America differs in action from the original, relying more on “wit than fists” and “his brain than brawn.”“Well, I don’t have the serum. It’s very different,” Mackie said. “If you have the serum, you can fight anybody, and you don’t have to worry about anything. But when you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and kind of engineer different ways of defeating them.”With numerous Disney projects, including those from APAC, in production and set for release, Kang shared his vision for the company.“We are bringing new stories and new worlds to everyone every day, creating memories that will last generations.”BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]