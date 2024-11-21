 Disney marks four years of APAC originals with Singapore content showcase
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Disney marks four years of APAC originals with Singapore content showcase

Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 11:27
  • 기자 사진
  • KIM JI-YE
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Luke Kang, president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, speaks during the 2024 Disney Content Showcase APAC held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Wednesday. [WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA]

Luke Kang, president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, speaks during the 2024 Disney Content Showcase APAC held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Wednesday. [WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA]

 
SINGAPORE — The Walt Disney Company has teamed up with talented creators from Korea and beyond once again to bring tales that captivate hearts across generations as it celebrates four years of crafting original stories in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
 
“As we embark on our fourth year into local content production, we will build our global foundation by delivering new stories from APAC — stories that have enduring and global resonance,” Luke Kang, the president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, said Wednesday during the 2024 Disney APAC Content Showcase. The event kicked off on Wednesday at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and will run for two days, concluding on Thursday.
 

Related Article

 
The global content company began creating original works with local APAC creators in 2021 and has since released over 100 pieces of original content, including Korea's “Moving” (2023) and Japan's “Shogun,” from the region.
 
Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, speaks during the 2024 Disney Content Showcase APAC held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Wednesday. [WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA]

Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, speaks during the 2024 Disney Content Showcase APAC held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Wednesday. [WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA]

 
Though it has been less than half a decade, the global industry has recognized the importance of APAC creators, referring to the region as the “central” focus of its content strategy and a “key component” of Disney+’s portfolio.
 
“When I look around the world, there’s no region that makes me more excited,” Dana Walden, the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, said during the press showcase. “APAC offers a rich trove of stories, a deep pool of talent, and an undeniable passion for great storytelling. I’ve been so impressed by our world-class APAC originals.”
 
During the showcase, the company unveiled its upcoming lineup from its array of studios, including Disney, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel, offering plenty for audiences to anticipate.
 
 
Luke Kang, president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, speaks during the 2024 Disney Content Showcase APAC held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Wednesday. [WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA]

Luke Kang, president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, speaks during the 2024 Disney Content Showcase APAC held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Wednesday. [WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA]

 
It announced films such as Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” and “Snow White,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Moana 2” and “Zootopia 2,” Pixar’s “Hoppers,” Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” and Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” “Thunderbolts*” and “Captain America: Brave New World.”
 
Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige appeared in a live video call with the press, sharing behind-the-scenes insights and thoughts about upcoming Marvel films.
 
While teasing the new films, he was discreet about the asterisk in “Thunderbolts*,” saying the reason behind the unexpected punctuation “will be revealed at some point during the movie.”
 
U.S. actor Anthony Mackie speaks during the 2024 Disney Content Showcase APAC held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Wednesday. [WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA]

U.S. actor Anthony Mackie speaks during the 2024 Disney Content Showcase APAC held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Wednesday. [WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA]

 
Anthony Mackie, who plays the new Captain America and stars in “Captain America: Brave New World,” appeared in person to discuss the film and his role. The new movie is set for release in February 2025.
 
The actor shared that his take on Captain America differs in action from the original, relying more on “wit than fists” and “his brain than brawn.”
 
U.S. actor Anthony Mackie speaks during the 2024 Disney Content Showcase APAC held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Wednesday. [WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA]

U.S. actor Anthony Mackie speaks during the 2024 Disney Content Showcase APAC held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Wednesday. [WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA]

 
“Well, I don’t have the serum. It’s very different,” Mackie said. “If you have the serum, you can fight anybody, and you don’t have to worry about anything. But when you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and kind of engineer different ways of defeating them.”
 
With numerous Disney projects, including those from APAC, in production and set for release, Kang shared his vision for the company.
 
“We are bringing new stories and new worlds to everyone every day, creating memories that will last generations.”

BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]
tags Disney Disney+ The Walt Disney Company 2024 Disney Content Showcase APAC

More in Movies

Disney marks four years of APAC originals with Singapore content showcase

CJ ENM, Warner Bros. to share the silver screen with remake deal

Daejong International Film Awards to sell trademark rights

'Gladiator II,' 'Hear Me: Our Summer,' 'Devils Stay' and other films to see in cinemas

Comedy film 'About Family' set to warm hearts this winter

Related Stories

Disney+ gets a D- from viewers in its first few days in Korea

Disney+ and all its minions are making their way to Korea this fall

KT follows LG U+ with its own Disney+ deal

Disney+ streaming service to come to Korea next year

Disney+ Korea hikes price after landing stream of subscribers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)