 Rosé and Bruno Mars to perform global hit 'APT.' at MAMA Awards
Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 12:44 Updated: 21 Nov. 2024, 12:57
Blackpink's Rosé and Bruno Mars are set to perform their global hit “APT.” at this year’s MAMA Awards on Friday. [CJ ENM]

Blackpink's Rosé and Bruno Mars will perform their global hit “APT.” at this year’s MAMA Awards on Friday in Osaka, the event operator CJ ENM said Thursday.
 
This will be the duos' first-ever live performance of the song. 
 
This year’s MAMA Awards will kick off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday before continuing to the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday and Saturday. The three-day event will be broadcast live on TV channel Mnet, Mnet’s K-pop YouTube channel and mobile app Mnet Plus.
 

Released on Oct. 18, “APT.” debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 4 on the UK’s Official Singles Top 100 chart. The single is a prerelease track from Rosé's first solo full-length album, titled "rosie," scheduled for release on Dec. 6.
 
To find out more about Rosé, visit Celeb Confirmed!
 

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
