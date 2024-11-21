Actor Song Joong-ki announces birth of second child



Actor Song Joong-ki and his wife, Katy Louise Sanders, have welcomed their second child.Song announced the birth of his daughter on his fan community site on Wednesday.“I am in Rome,” he wrote in the post. “It’s only been a little over a year since I met my first child, and very thankfully, I’ve met another beautiful baby. A beautiful daughter has been born healthy. Both the baby and my wife are doing well and resting.”Song, currently filming the upcoming JTBC drama series "My Youth," said he is “happily shooting.”“It’s been a while since I played such a normal yet realistic character,” he added.Song and Sanders began dating after meeting through a mutual acquaintance and married in January 2023. Saunders was pregnant with their first child at the time of the wedding, and the couple welcomed their first baby in June of the same year.BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]