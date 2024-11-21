Disney announces second season of 'Moving' series



Disney has officially announced the production of a second season for its hit Disney+ series “Moving,” revealed during the 2024 Disney APAC Content Showcase.“I am extremely pleased to officially announce today that we have begun development of ‘Moving’ season two,” Carol Choi, the executive vice president (EVP) of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific Integrated Marketing & Original Content Strategy, said Thursday during the showcase held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.The EVP expressed her eagerness for the announcement, saying the series was “one title that fans just can’t stop talking about and kept asking [for].”The second season's production is at an early stage, according to Choi, with more details to come in the future.“Moving” was released on Aug. 9, 2023, on the streaming platform and garnered major global success. It became the top local original title globally and was nominated last year at the Critics Choice Awards.The superpower action series, based on Kang Full’s webtoon of the same name, revolves around a group of superheroes who lead ordinary lives and fight secretly to protect their loved ones.Written by the webtoonist himself and directed by Park In-je, the series features actors Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung, Ryoo Seung-bum, Lee Jung-ha and Go Youn-jung.BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]