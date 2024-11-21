Disney+ webtoon adaptation 'Light Shop' touts star-studded cast



KIM JI-YE

SINGAPORE — After the success of Disney+’s Moving (2023), the platform is returning with another heartwarming series based on a Kang Full webtoon, titled “Light Shop,” which portrays a touching human story with a hint of horror.“Kang Full's works carry an emotion that truly moves people,” director Kim Hie-won said during a press conference on Wednesday for the upcoming series, held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.“I was deeply moved by it myself, the actors brought their emotion to life in their performances, and I believe it’s something I’ve infused into the project in my own way.”Based on the original webtoon, which debuted in 2011, the series follows the mysterious story of a light shop at the end of a dark alley, where customers with hidden secrets visit.The series is set for release on Dec. 4.It features numerous renowned actors, including Ju Ji-hoon as the light shop owner, Park Bo-young, Um Tae-gu, singer and actor Seolhyun, Kim Min-ha and more.The series was written by Kang Full, marking his second collaboration with Disney+ after “Moving,” and directed by Kim Hie-won, a well-known actor who also appeared in the webtoonist's previous project.It is Kim’s directorial series debut, an experience he described as one that taught him the importance of staying “humble.”“To be honest, when I was acting, I think I used to be fueled by my own sense of pride,” director Kim said.He then praised the work of the actors while making the series. “But as I kept interpreting the writer's work, I realized how extraordinary the details were and thought that the actors’ performances were far better than mine. Also I was deeply impressed by how the staff poured their heart and passion into the project, and I came to truly respect them. It made me think, ‘I really need to stay humble.’”He also shared that the first moment of shooting the series was the most unforgettable. As a director, he had to adopt a different perspective when involved in the project.“I was really nervous, and I think I was focused on finding the right balance between what would make the story enjoyable and relatable for the audience,” he said.“'Light Shop’ is quite a unique drama. So, I had to consider how to make the story relatable to viewers while also ensuring its uniqueness, without making the viewers feel overwhelmed."Despite being Kim's directorial debut, the actors and the screenwriter all praised his talent.“I think that the world of ‘Light Shop’ is a little complex, but Kim understood the world better than anyone else,” Kang Full said.“When telling a story, I really feel that people are at the core of it, and I was truly impressed by the director’s deep understanding of the characters and humanity.”Ju shared that he had no doubt about the project with director Kim, especially after witnessing the flawless preproduction. He also reflected on his experiences while working with the director as an actor.“When I worked with Kim as an actor, I found it fascinating how he carried a third-person perspective over the whole set, and sure enough, he started directing,” Ju said.“Having worked on many projects myself, I personally believe that preproduction is everything, and I was amazed by how thoroughly everything was prepared. On a set with a well-prepared environment and story, I was able to act freely and comfortably.”The actors and director praised the series for its vivid portrayal of human emotions, which sets Kang Full’s works apart from others and gives audiences much to look forward to.“The series reflects Kang Full’s unique love for humanity,” Park said.Ju said the upcoming series is one he is proud of, adding, “I personally saw it and found it very interesting. So, I’m happy to recommend it to viewers.”BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]