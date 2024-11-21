 Russia fires ICBM at Ukraine, target and damage unclear: Reports
Russia fires ICBM at Ukraine, target and damage unclear: Reports

Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 17:42
  • LIM JEONG-WON
In this file photo, Russian military vehicles, including the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems, drive in Red Square during a rehearsal for a military parade in central Moscow on May 7, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Ukraine's Air Force says Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at the country on Thursday, according to a report by Reuters.
 
The ICBM was launched from Astrakhan, a city near the Caspian Sea in Russia, Reuters reported.
  
In a statement, the Ukrainian Air Force said the Russian attack on the city of Dnipro was conducted between 5 and 7 a.m. and targeted enterprises and critical infrastructure.
 

This was the first time that Russia had launched an ICBM during the war, the Ukrainian military said.
 
The Russian attack came shortly after Ukraine struck Russian territory with long-range missiles, including the U.S.-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and British-made Storm Shadow.
 
The Ukrainian military did not say where the ICBM was aimed or whether it inflicted damage, nor did it reveal which kind of ICBM was used.
 
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea ICBM Russia Ukraine

