President Yoon returns after pushing global unity against North Korea-Russia ties

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Seoul on Thursday from an eight-day trip to Peru and Brazil where he sought to expand global solidarity against the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.Yoon attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima and then traveled to Rio de Janeiro to join the Group of 20 (G20) summit.In Lima, Yoon met with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to reaffirm their commitments to trilateral security cooperation, and separately held bilateral talks with the two leaders.He also held a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping to address regional security concerns and discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties.At the G20 summit, Yoon condemned North Korea's troop deployment to Russia in its support of the war in Ukraine, calling for international solidarity against the growing military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.Yonhap