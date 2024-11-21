Dongduk Women's University agrees to cease coed discussions, boycott to end



Dongduk Women's University announced Thursday it will tentatively stop discussions around going coed, with the student council agreeing to stop the boycott of classes if the university formally announces the decision via a statement.Following a three-hour meeting between university officials and the student council on Thursday, the university said it will tentatively stop discussions about becoming a coeducational institution. Officials such as Lee Min-ju, the university's head of academic affairs, attended the meeting.As it is a tentative stop, the university said it will stop discussions now, but will gather student opinions if it decided to discuss the coed change as part of its development plans in the future.The student council agreed to stop the boycott of classes, which has been ongoing since November 12, on condition that Dongduk Women's University release a formal statement that it will discuss with students if it starts coed discussions again. The university is currently working on the statement, planning on releasing it on Nov. 25.The meeting with university officials and the student council was held to deliver results of Wednesday's general student assembly, where students cast their votes about possibly becoming a coed institution. A total of 1,973 students came to vote, with 1,971 voting against the change and two abstaining.Since Nov. 11, students have been protesting against the university’s consideration of becoming coeducational. The university has maintained that it only discussed the change as a potential plan and did not formally present it as an agenda item.More needs to be discussed between Dongduk Women's University and the students, with university officials and student council set to meet once more on Nov. 25 to discuss how the damage on campus will be compensated. Following a series of protests at the university campus, campus buildings, roads and signs are covered in lacquer paint. Dongduk Women's University not being able to hold a job fair on Nov. 12 due to facilities being damaged is another area the university says compensation is needed.BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]