Expanded learning options and research boost universities in science rankings



LEE TAE-HEE

lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr

Offering more learning options and strengthening research were key factors that helped universities rise in the natural sciences category on The JoongAng University Rankings.The Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) will open the Department of Mathematical Sciences in its undergraduate program next year, with plans to also open a graduate program in 2026.The institute previously only offered a minor in mathematics but decided to create a major due to popular demand. Among the 14 minors offered at GIST, mathematics was the most popular, with 28.8 percent of students choosing the field."GIST didn't have a Department of Mathematical Science, and there were students who wanted to learn mathematics who even came to me, as I majored in math," said Choi Jeong-ok, chair of the university's Division of Liberal Arts and Sciences. "I used my counseling sessions to teach those students mathematics at a level equivalent to university courses."The university came ninth in the natural sciences rankings in The JoongAng University Rankings 2024, up from 14th last year. In addition to the overall JoongAng University Rankings, the JoongAng Ilbo publishes separate rankings for engineering and natural sciences.GIST scored the highest for the educational environment criterion. It offered the most scholarships, averaging 6.1 million won ($4,400) per student, which is an indicator used for the educational environment criterion.Although the Ulsan Institute of Science and Technology (Unist) had the highest graduate school enrollment rate at 70.8 percent, GIST closely followed with 70.3 percent. These two were the only universities with an enrollment rate higher than 70 percent. The graduate school enrollment rate is part of the student output criterion.Many universities focus on enhancing the employment rate of their students, but the number of students who go on to graduate school is an even more important figure for natural science-focused universities that aim to nurture researchers.Postech ranked first in the natural sciences category, topping the faculty research and student output criteria. The university has the highest employment rate among natural sciences universities, at 79 percent, which contributes to the student output criterion.The university is also Korea's first to create an Institute of Membrane Proteins, aiming to find the causes of various incurable diseases and develop new drugs."We will be investing 1.2 trillion won over 10 years until 2033, preparing to innovate our university's education, research and infrastructure," said Ahn Hee-gap, head of the university's Office of Planning. "We aim to lead the development of Korea's science and engineering fields by achieving educational and research competitiveness on par with the world's top universities."Ewha Womans University came 10th in the natural sciences rankings, up from 12th last year.The university ranked second in the internal research funding per faculty indicator, which is part of the faculty research criterion.Through the Ewha Frontier 10-10 program, the university selects 20 teams to receive research funding. Of these, three teams delve into natural science fields such as physics, chemistry and nanoscience."We will continuously demonstrate our excellence and potential for growth as a leading global research-oriented university," said Yi June-seong, head of the university's Office of Research.BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]