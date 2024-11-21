International students in Korea prefer top-ranked universities, survey says



LEE TAE-HEE

lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr

International students' university preferences aren't so different from those of their Korean counterparts, according to a recent survey. However, other factors, such as whether students can enjoy Korea, international student support and unique academic offerings, do play an important role in making decisions.Zahra Gholami, a computer engineering student at Seoul National University, initially applied to three universities, which included another Seoul-based private university and a national university outside Seoul.Although she thought about prioritizing another institution over Seoul National University, a Korean friend told her that "nobody does that in Korea." She changed her mind and enrolled in Seoul National University."I heard that if you go to Seoul National University, you might not be able to enjoy your life as much," Gholami said.Despite her worries, she says she is satisfied with her choices now and added that she wanted to go to a university that would help the most with her career.Although the university is known for its educational fervor, in a survey of 906 international students conducted by the JoongAng Ilbo, 21 percent of respondents said that Seoul National University was their top preference. The survey was conducted along with The JoongAng University Rankings 2024, aiming to understand the rising international student population.Yonsei University followed with 15 percent, KAIST at 8 percent and Korea University at 6 percent. Hanyang University came fifth at 5.6 percent, followed by Sungkyunkwan University at 4.2 percent, Ewha Womans University at 4 percent and Kyung Hee University at 1.9 percent.Four universities — Seoul National University of Science and Technology, University of Seoul, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and Hongik University — all tied in ninth, with 1.8 percent.The top choices are similar to Korea's traditional frontrunners Seoul National University, Yonsei University and Korea University, with many other well-renowned universities also on the list.Survey respondents said the availablity of the majors they were interested in became the most important factor when choosing which university to study at, with 51.2 percent saying it's very important and 29.8 percent saying it's important. Programs that help international students to settle in followed, with 46.2 percent saying it's very important and 29.2 percent saying it's important. Having good facilties, such as libraries, lecture rooms and sports facilities, followed, with 44.9 percent saying it's very important and 30.5 percent saying it's important.When asked about the cost of Korean university tuition, 43 percent said it's reasonable and 32.6 percent said it's expensive. Another 15.2 percent said it was very expensive, while 7 percent said it was cheap and 2.2 percent said it was very cheap.Following the survey, the JoongAng Ilbo and the Korea JoongAng Daily's K-campus met with six international students to talk more about their choices to study in Korea."I think Yonsei University was the best choice for me because it has one of the biggest international student bodies," said Kanika Choudhary, a student studying economics, justice and civil leadership at Yonsei University. "We have a lot of facilities catering toward international students because we have the Underwood International College, with all classes in English.""I think we actually have the most facilities for international students, and it's very international-student-friendly."Universities that teach courses in fields of interest or have renowned professors are also important factors that bring students abroad.Among the 906 survey respondents, 25 percent said they came to study in fields that Korea is highly renowned for. Learning the Korean language followed, with 18 percent, and experiencing Korean culture, such as K-pop and Korean dramas, followed at 16 percent."I picked my dual degree program because I specifically wanted to study in my field, which is international peace and security," said Louis Hale, who completed a dual degree program at Korea University in August. "My thesis adviser was a former national security adviser for the current president, and I couldn't have picked a better person to guide me on my thesis journey.""If you are going to pay a certain amount of money to come live here, it needs to mean something to you."Factors such as location also mattered, with Yasin Ozdemir from Sungkyunkwan University saying his main focus for choosing a university was whether it had at least two subway lines nearby.Living in, or close to, Sinchon, a vibrant university neighbourhood in western Seoul, was viewed as a plus for many students as well."When my friends from Seoul National University and Korea University come to Sinchon, they always say that they are jealous we have Sinchon," said Malika Taipova from Ewha Womans University. "I feel like international students also come here to enjoy fun student life."With international students on the rise, many universities are creating support programs for the students.Gachon University's departments that have 30 or more international students not only appoint a department chair but also select another department chair responsible for overseeing international students. A total of 11 departments, such as the Department of Media and Communication, Department of Tourism Management and Department of Economics, are part of the list."International students can face various difficulties due to language barriers and cultural difference, and a department chair for international students offers them consultations regarding academics and overall daliy life," said Lee Jang-suk, a professor at the university's Department of Media Communication and one in charge of international students."Due to such international student support, Gachon University is the university with the sixth highest international student-to-student body ratio despite it being a non-Seoul university."Sungkyunkwan University creates a student handbook in English and Chinese also runs programs in which international students help international freshmen.Although universities are focusing on student support, some students felt learning approaches were areas that could be improved."Back in Brazil, we discuss a lot more during classes and we have a mindset that everyone has something to learn from others," said Daniela Otoni Pereira Miranda, an art management student at Hongik University. "During my first week of classes here, I asked a lot of questions in class, and a Korean friend said I shouldn't ask questions and that it's better to first listen."BY LEE HOO-YEON, LEE GA-RAM, LEE AH-MI, LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]