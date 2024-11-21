Location matters for students applying to Korea's universities, survey finds



If you can't go to one of Korea's most prestigious universities, try choosing one with a convenient location in Seoul.This is a growing trend among high school students in Korea, according to a survey on 800 high school students asking them which universities they would like to apply to.The survey results were reflected in The JoongAng University Rankings 2024 to better assess the reputations of universities in Korea.The results showed that unlike in the past when students chose universities according to their rankings, putting so-called SKY universities — Seoul National University, Korea University and Yonsei University — as most students' top picks, people chose, in order, Seoul National University, Sungkyunkwan University, Yonsei University, Konkuk University and Dongguk University as their preferences.Korea University, Kyung Hee University, Chung-Ang University, Sogang University and Hanyang University followed."Not everyone can make it into these SKY universities," said a senior at a high school in Seoul under the condition of anonymity. "So, schools that are near entertaining spots to hang out and equipped with good facilities naturally get a big plus point."The student added that what is important is "whether the university is located in Seoul" and also its location in Seoul, adding that Konkuk University, Dongguk University and Hongik University are on their preferred list of universities to apply to.Konkuk University and Dongguk University's popularity marks a shift from the traditional university rankings and puts a greater weight on the factors attached to real life, like campus location and the surrounding commercial environment. Both universities are located in the center of Seoul with active commercial districts nearby.While 17.8 percent of respondents, or 142 people, said financial support and scholarships are the deciding factor in choosing universities, 17.5 percent, or 140 people, said campus location and the surrounding commercial environment are the most important.Higher chances of entering the university also played a role in students' preference toward Konkuk University and Dongguk University. These schools have relatively large admission quotas and offer a wide range of majors.The parent generation, however, has a stronger preference for traditional prestigious schools, including SKY universities, according to a separate survey on 800 parents.The only consensus between the two generations was demonstrated by Seoul National University being in first place. Parents then chose Yonsei University, Sungkyunkwan University and Korea University in the following places.Konkuk University and Dongguk University, a popular duo picked by the students, ranked eighth and ninth in parent rankings.The differing views between parents and students were also shown through responses regarding the most preferred majors. Among the 800 parents who participated in the survey, 94 parents, or 11.8 percent, preferred majors in the medical field, followed by mostly STEM majors. AI-related majors took up 7.5 percent and electrical and computer engineering each recorded 5.1 and 4.6 percent. The only non-STEM major among the top five was economics, tied in fifth place with natural sciences majors at 4.1 percent.High school students showed more varied interests, as nursing and business administration majors tied at 5.6 percent and represented the most populated group. Computer engineering followed at 4.9 percent, bioengineering at 3.6 percent and education majors at 3.5 percent.This year’s university rankings also highlighted increased interest in some universities outside of Seoul, with Gachon University in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, being a notable example.Four hundred high school teachers in charge of university admissions selected Gachon University as the school with the most potential for development. The university also placed 17th on the rankings list of preferred schools by high school students.According to a teacher in charge of seniors at Sanbon High School in Gyeonggi, Gachon University accepts a large number of students through the early admissions track and increases its admissions quota yearly, quickly adding to its investment scale."The proximity to Gangnam District, southern Seoul, is another appeal for students from the metropolitan area, as they can take public transportation to commute."When it comes to recruitment, however, Korea University is the most preferred by corporate recruiters. The school has ranked first in the "most preferred entry-level employees" category four years in a row. "Individualism has intensified the tendency to judge people based on their schools, as everyone appears unique, and the only common criterion for evaluation is their school," said a recruiter who participated in the survey."However, schools that offer programs and quality education tailored to corporate needs ultimately leave a strong impression."