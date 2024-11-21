North Korea's anti-South broadcasts harm mental, physical health of border residents, surveys suggest



LEE SOO-JUNG

lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr

Noise from North Korean loudspeakers potentially harms the health of South Koreans living in border adjacent regions, according to recent mental health survey results released Thursday.Of 102 residents of areas along the inter-Korean border in the city of Gimpo in Gyeonggi, 29 were classified as “high-risk” or “requiring special attention.”The city’s mental health center conducted a diagnostic survey between Nov. 8 and 14 in three villages in the hamlets of Walgot-myeon and Haseong-myeon. Most of the villagers in their 70s and 80s showed symptoms of sleep disorders, stress and anxiety.Residents of the border areas claimed that noise from the North’s loudspeakers had inflicted physical or psychological harm since September — when the North began the loudspeaker broadcast around the clock.“I cannot fall asleep at night because the grotesque loudspeaker noise, which sounds like metal scrapping, plays day and night,” one resident said. He added that living as usual is difficult due to the anxiety of not knowing what could happen.An official from Gimpo’s health office said the city “plans to provide psychological therapy sessions for the affected residents and help them to receive treatment from psychiatrists if they wish.”Gangwha County in Incheon also said its residents were distressed due to the North's anti-South loudspeaker broadcasts.Of 78 residents of Dangsan village located in the hamlet of Songhae-myeon, approximately 10 percent said they have suffered from loudspeaker broadcasts airing sounds of sirens, ghosts and animals, according to an on-site survey conducted earlier this month.Dangsan village is an area that receives the loudest anti-South broadcasts.“The broadcasts usually grow the loudest between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., giving all 147 households in the village sleep disorders,” said Ahn Hyo-chul, 66, a representative from Dangsan village.“Some residents are inevitably taking sleeping pills as the North’s broadcasts become noisier daily,” Ahn added.The Incheon city government decided to spend 350 million won (about $250,000) to install soundproofing equipment at 35 family homes in Dangsan village.The county office will check the effectiveness of the sound-absorbing equipment at the homes and review any needed improvements.The county office added that it will expand support to loudspeaker-affected households by consulting with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Incheon city government. It believes the North's broadcasts have impacted 22,600 county residents.BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]