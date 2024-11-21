 Putin sends his lion’s share: More than 70 animals gifted to North Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Putin sends his lion’s share: More than 70 animals gifted to North Korea

Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 10:56
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin sign joint documents during a ceremony at the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang on June 19. [TASS/YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin sign joint documents during a ceremony at the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang on June 19. [TASS/YONHAP]

 
Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented North Korea with more than 70 animals, including a lion and two bears, in a sign of friendship between the two nations, according to foreign media reports Wednesday.
 
Russia's Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov has ordered over 70 animals to be transferred from Moscow Zoo to Pyongyang Central Zoo as Putin's gift to North Koreans, Russia's news agency TASS said in a report, citing a press release by the ministry.
 

Related Article

 
The animals include one African lion, two brown bears, two domestic yaks, five white cockatoos, 25 pheasants of various species and 40 mandarin ducks, it added.
 
Putin gifted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un 24 purebred horses, known to be Kim's favorite, in August, while Kim sent Putin a pair of Pungsan dogs, a local breed, in June.
 
The move came as Pyongyang and Moscow have forged a closer relationship, particularly after the two sides signed a mutual defense pact earlier this year that obligates them to provide immediate military assistance if either is attacked.
 
The North has recently sent more than 10,000 of its troops to Russia to fight in its war against Ukraine.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Kim Jong-un Vladimir Putin Russia North Korea

More in North Korea

Putin sends his lion’s share: More than 70 animals gifted to North Korea

North Korea's 'grave' human rights issues highlighted in UN resolution

North Korea and Russia agree to expand cooperation in economy, science and technology

UN working group criticizes China for last year's repatriations of North Korean defectors

North Korean troops assigned to Russian units and fighting Ukrainian forces, says South's spy agency

Related Stories

Russian flights suggest transfers of military tech to North Korea

North Korean leader meets top Russian security official on anniversary of Kim-Putin summit: KCNA

Russia's lower house ratifies treaty with North Korea on mutual military support

Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin’s bromance — in pictures

Kim Jong-un catches ride on Russian-made limo, celebrates new homes constructed in Pyongyang
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)