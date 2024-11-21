Presidential secretary apologizes for calling reporter's question 'rude'



Hong Chul-ho, the presidential senior secretary for political affairs, apologized on Thursday for deriding a question posed by a reporter to President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier this month.During Yoon's mid-term press conference on Nov. 7, a reporter from the Busan Ilbo requested that the president "clarify what exactly it is that he is apologizing for" after Yoon said he was sorry for the public concern caused by various allegations against his wife, but also decried her "demonization" by politicians and the media.Yoon responded that his apology was intended to address the fact he and his wife "had not acted appropriately" in the past and to show that he would work to prevent similar controversies in the future.In recent months, first lady Kim Keon Hee has been accused of accepting a luxury handbag from a Korean American pastor, interfering in People Power Party candidate nominations and running a clique of current and former Yoon administration officials.During his appearance at a meeting of the parliamentary Steering Committee on Tuesday, Hong said he found the reporter's request for further explanation from the president to be "rude" and "akin to a parent pressing a child to explain what they are sorry for even after they have apologized."Hong added that "this kind of attitude" towards the president should be "corrected."His comments were condemned by politicians and media commentators as "arrogant" and "outdated."In a statement released Thursday, Hong said that he would "work to better adhere to expectations" of his position as presidential senior secretary for political affairs."I apologize to the reporter from the Busan Ilbo as well as all members of the media," he said.