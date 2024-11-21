 Deepfake-related civil complaints have risen sixfold in past year: Anticorruption commission
Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 15:32
  • CHO JUNG-WOO
People protest against deepfake crimes in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 6. [NEWS1]

The number of civil complaints related to deepfake sex crimes has increased more than sixfold over the past year, according to the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission (ACRC).
 

The ACRC on Thursday unveiled its analysis of 1,096 complaints filed through government and local reporting channels over the past three years, from November 2021 to October 2024.
 
According to the data, the monthly average of civil complaints related to digital sex crimes rose to 50 this year compared to last year’s average of 30.
 
In particular, complaints filed to authorities surged from 35 in August last year to 213 in August this year — a more than sixfold increase. 
 
The complaints included requests for thorough investigations into suspected deepfake content and calls for comprehensive measures to address such crimes.
 
In response to the surge, the ACRC urged relevant authorities to strengthen crackdowns and penalties for digital sex crimes, establish systems to protect victims and enhance crime prevention efforts.
 
Korea has recently been making efforts to combat the rise in digital sex crimes using deepfake technologies.   
 
Since Aug. 28, police have been conducting intensive crackdowns on deepfake sex crimes, which are set to continue until March next year.
 
In September, the National Assembly passed an amendment to the sexual crimes punishment law. The revised law imposes penalties of up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won ($22,500) for possessing, purchasing, storing or viewing deepfake sexual materials.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]
