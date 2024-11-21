Late autumn splendor
Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 18:35
Updated: 21 Nov. 2024, 18:41
Children from the Buk District local government office workplace daycare center in Gwangju enjoy the colorful late autumn foliage on Thursday at a park commemorating the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement at the main gate of Chonnam National University. [NEWS1]
The Chonnam National University campus in Buk District, Gwangju, boasts brilliant colors on Thursday as the region sees the last of its autumn foliage. The weather is expected to be mild nationwide Friday, though parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon will see temperatures drop below freezing with the onset of winter. [YONHAP]
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
