 Nigerian drug cartel busted for smuggling methamphetamine into Korea
Nigerian drug cartel busted for smuggling methamphetamine into Korea

Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 16:09 Updated: 21 Nov. 2024, 17:06
Confiscated methamphetamine wrapped in commercial chocolate packaging [SEOUL METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

Confiscated methamphetamine wrapped in commercial chocolate packaging [SEOUL METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

 
A Nigerian drug cartel that smuggled methamphetamine into Korea via three foreign countries has been busted by police, along with its couriers, distributors and dealers.  
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Unit said Thursday it had booked 12 individuals, including the cartel’s overseas ringleader, a 57-year-old Nigerian, on charges of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.  
 

Six of the booked individuals have been arrested. Although 11 of the 12 suspects have been apprehended, the ringleader remains at large.
 
Police have issued a red notice through Interpol and requested his arrest to Nigerian authorities during the International Conference on Narcotics hosted by the Korean National Police Agency in September.
 
During the investigation, police also apprehended six individuals who purchased or used the drugs, charging them with violating the Narcotics Control Act.
 
According to the police, the cartel is accused of smuggling methamphetamine into Korea in December 2023 from South Africa and in April and October of this year from Mexico and Canada, respectively. The total quantity smuggled is estimated at 8 kilograms (17.6 pounds).
 
Korean police seized 6.15 kilograms of methamphetamine, valued at approximately 20 billion won ($14.3 million) and equivalent to 200,000 doses, from foreign couriers. The remaining 2 kilograms had already been distributed before police detected the ring.
 
The cartel used elaborate methods to evade customs detection.
 
The methamphetamine from Mexico was wrapped in commercial chocolate wrappers. The drugs from Canada were vacuum-sealed and hidden in the back panel of a backpack. The backpack was placed in a suitcase sprinkled with coffee grounds to prevent drug-sniffing K-9 units from detecting it.
 
The organization recruited foreign couriers in their 60s and 70s by offering them promises of loans or investment opportunities in Korea through online schemes to avoid suspicion by police and customs.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
