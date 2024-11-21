Railway workers to stage strike over wages and staffing shortages



LEE SOO-JUNG

lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr

Unionized railway workers from the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) said on Thursday that they will launch an indefinite general strike starting Dec. 5.The upcoming collective action is expected to impact the operations of subway lines managed by Korail and high-speed trains, such as the KTX.In a press conference held in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul on Thursday, the Korean Railway Workers’ Union — affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions — said the planned general strike is an “inevitable choice” to guarantee public and operational safety and to acknowledge workers' labor.The railway union and the state-owned Korail have clashed over labor negotiations, including wage hikes, restructuring and the improvement of working conditions. Since Monday, the workers have participated in a work-to-rule protest.The union demanded Korail increase its wages by 2.5 percent, pay a bonus salary at a level equivalent to other public organizations and hire more safety personnel.Choi Myung-ho, chief of the railway union, said its demand is “simple,” with workers requesting the employer give equal treatment and solve a short-staffing issue.“Although safety is considered a priority, the reality is opposite,” said Kang Jung-nam, head of the union’s Seoul bureau. “The union cannot jeopardize passengers’ safety and make laborers sacrifice in situations where around two employees die on the railways each year.”BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]