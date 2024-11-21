 Teen crashes car into water fountain park near Blue House
Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 11:17
The fence and potted flowers in the water fountain square in front of the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, were damaged after a teenager drove a car into them on Thursday. [YONHAP]

A teenager drove a car into a water fountain park in front of the Blue House just after midnight on Thursday.
 
The driver crashed into the fountain park at 12:15 a.m. There were no casualties or damage to the fountain, but parts of the surrounding fence and potted flowers were destroyed. 
 

The Blue House served as the presidential residence and diplomatic reception hall from 1948 to 2022.
 
The teenager was confirmed to have a valid driver’s license and was not under the influence. He told police that the car slid on a wet surface.
 
Police are investigating further based on the driver’s testimony. 
 
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
tags Blue House Fountain Car Accident

