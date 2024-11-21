 Before it's too late!
Before it's too late!

Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 18:59
 
President Yoon Suk Yeol is reportedly considering a partial reshuffle of his government and presidential office by the end of the year. But it will be better if he can launch a colossal replacement of his ministers and aids earlier, especially given the tough challenges from the re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. president. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol reshuffle earlier

