Today's fortune: Nov. 21, 2024
Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 (Oct. 21 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: south
1936: May spend money pleasantly.
1948: A welcome meeting may occur.
1960: Communication with others may flow well.
1972: New opportunities or information may arise.
1984: Possible new appointment or contract.
1996: Meeting with friends or a date.
Ox
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: joyous
Lucky direction: south
1937: Blood is thicker than water.
1949: There is always something to learn, even with age.
1961: Expect positive results in ongoing tasks.
1973: May face joyful dilemmas.
1985: Could receive a favorable proposal.
1997: May have meaningful interactions with seniors.
Tiger
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: generous
Lucky direction: northwest
1938: Assign responsibilities to the right person.
1950: Giving kindness brings blessings in return.
1962: Be accommodating and understanding.
1974: Sometimes it’s better to take a small loss.
1986: Appreciate the beauty of patience.
1998: Focus on your physical appearance and fitness.
Rabbit
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: generous
Lucky direction: north
1939: Nothing especially good or bad.
1951: Take a warm bath for your health.
1963: There are both pros and cons.
1975: Think thoroughly before deciding.
1987: It isn’t over until it’s truly over.
1999: Dive into reading humanities books.
Dragon
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1940: Say what you want to say.
1952: Be proactive, not passive.
1964: Don’t put off today’s tasks for tomorrow.
1976: A day for progress over setbacks.
1988: You may be blessed with food.
2000: Pleasant meetings or news may arrive.
Snake
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
1941: Avoid eating cold food.
1953: A tree with many branches always sways in the wind.
1965: What the right hand does, the left should not know.
1977: Remain neutral on both sides.
1989: Aim for average; no need for perfection.
2001: Be humble and avoid showing off.
Horse
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: south
1942: Two is better than one, and three is even better.
1954: Everything may seem satisfactory today.
1966: Save even a little to make it bigger.
1978: Your influence and authority may grow.
1990: You may feel confident from head to toe.
2002: A sense of unity between you and others.
Sheep
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: joyous
Lucky direction: west
1943: You may receive filial respect or praise.
1955: Might receive a gift or hospitality.
1967: Communication will flow and work may gain momentum.
1979: Efforts will be rewarded.
1991: Promising offers or information may come your way.
2003: Embrace challenges and have an adventurous spirit.
Monkey
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: north
1944: Avoid crowded places.
1956: Avoid interfering or taking initiative.
1968: Avoid both being bossy or showing submissive behaviors.
1980: Avoid disrespecting seniors.
1992: Keep things quiet.
2004: Use kind, considerate words.
Rooster
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: west
1945: See a doctor immediately if unwell.
1957: Reality may differ from plans.
1969: Watch and wait; don’t get involved.
1981: Neither solicit favors nor accept them.
1993: Hard work may not bring praise.
2005: Dreams and reality can differ.
Dog
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: east
1946: Lady Luck may be on your side.
1958: Enjoy the rewards of raising children.
1970: You may achieve your goals and feel accomplished.
1982: Live life with a positive mindset.
1994: Savor small but certain joys.
2006: A day filled with happiness.
Pig
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1935: It’s good to go with the flow.
1947: Everything may seem pleasing.
1959: A rewarding and meaningful day.
1971: Expect progress in your ongoing tasks.
1983: Mutual understanding with others.
1995: Show your talents.
2007: You may engage in a favorite activity.
