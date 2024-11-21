Today's fortune: Nov. 21, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: averageHealth: goodLove: encounteringLucky direction: south1936: May spend money pleasantly.1948: A welcome meeting may occur.1960: Communication with others may flow well.1972: New opportunities or information may arise.1984: Possible new appointment or contract.1996: Meeting with friends or a date.Wealth: averageHealth: goodLove: joyousLucky direction: south1937: Blood is thicker than water.1949: There is always something to learn, even with age.1961: Expect positive results in ongoing tasks.1973: May face joyful dilemmas.1985: Could receive a favorable proposal.1997: May have meaningful interactions with seniors.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: generousLucky direction: northwest1938: Assign responsibilities to the right person.1950: Giving kindness brings blessings in return.1962: Be accommodating and understanding.1974: Sometimes it’s better to take a small loss.1986: Appreciate the beauty of patience.1998: Focus on your physical appearance and fitness.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: generousLucky direction: north1939: Nothing especially good or bad.1951: Take a warm bath for your health.1963: There are both pros and cons.1975: Think thoroughly before deciding.1987: It isn’t over until it’s truly over.1999: Dive into reading humanities books.Wealth: averageHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1940: Say what you want to say.1952: Be proactive, not passive.1964: Don’t put off today’s tasks for tomorrow.1976: A day for progress over setbacks.1988: You may be blessed with food.2000: Pleasant meetings or news may arrive.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: north1941: Avoid eating cold food.1953: A tree with many branches always sways in the wind.1965: What the right hand does, the left should not know.1977: Remain neutral on both sides.1989: Aim for average; no need for perfection.2001: Be humble and avoid showing off.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: south1942: Two is better than one, and three is even better.1954: Everything may seem satisfactory today.1966: Save even a little to make it bigger.1978: Your influence and authority may grow.1990: You may feel confident from head to toe.2002: A sense of unity between you and others.Wealth: averageHealth: goodLove: joyousLucky direction: west1943: You may receive filial respect or praise.1955: Might receive a gift or hospitality.1967: Communication will flow and work may gain momentum.1979: Efforts will be rewarded.1991: Promising offers or information may come your way.2003: Embrace challenges and have an adventurous spirit.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: north1944: Avoid crowded places.1956: Avoid interfering or taking initiative.1968: Avoid both being bossy or showing submissive behaviors.1980: Avoid disrespecting seniors.1992: Keep things quiet.2004: Use kind, considerate words.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1945: See a doctor immediately if unwell.1957: Reality may differ from plans.1969: Watch and wait; don’t get involved.1981: Neither solicit favors nor accept them.1993: Hard work may not bring praise.2005: Dreams and reality can differ.Wealth: averageHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: east1946: Lady Luck may be on your side.1958: Enjoy the rewards of raising children.1970: You may achieve your goals and feel accomplished.1982: Live life with a positive mindset.1994: Savor small but certain joys.2006: A day filled with happiness.Wealth: averageHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1935: It’s good to go with the flow.1947: Everything may seem pleasing.1959: A rewarding and meaningful day.1971: Expect progress in your ongoing tasks.1983: Mutual understanding with others.1995: Show your talents.2007: You may engage in a favorite activity.