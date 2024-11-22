Shares open higher as Kospi tracks Wall Street’s overnight gains

Shares opened higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.Kospi added 18.82 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,499.45 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.06 percent and Nasdaq composite gained 0.03 percent.In Seoul, major shares started in positive territory.SK hynix rose 1.9 percent, and LG Energy Solution advanced 1.87 percent.Hyundai climbed 0.23 percent, and POSCO Holdings increased 1.15 percent.But Samsung Electronics fell 0.18 percent.The local currency had been trading at 1,400.5 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 3 won from the previous session.Yonhap