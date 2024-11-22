 'CEOs must be designers': SK's Chey urges creative thinking for future of corporation
Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 17:20
  • CHO YONG-JUN
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won at the Tokyo Forum 2024 on Friday [SK GROUP]

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won at the Tokyo Forum 2024 on Friday [SK GROUP]

 
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won urged affiliate heads to think creatively in order to create a more sustainable future for the corporation.
 
"CEOs must be designers who efficiently allocate limited resources to meet customer demands and create value," Chey said on Friday at the Tokyo Forum 2024.
 
“Many think design and business are different from each other, but the fundamental characteristics of creating a new business using the given resources, are identical."
 
The Tokyo Forum is hosted by the University of Tokyo and the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, named after former SK Group Chairman Chey Jong-hyun.  This year’s forum, held Friday and Saturday, is themed around the catchphrase “Shape the Future, Design for Tomorrow.”
 
“SK Group, with its 70 years of history, has expanded its business, from textiles to petroleum and to telecommunications and has revolutionized its portfolio through semiconductors and AI,” Chey said, giving his company as an example of using “design thinking.”
 
Chey also emphasized the need for “new and creative” ways of thinking to build a more sustainable future.
 
“I will always open my ears to the ideas of the younger generation, who constantly face new challenges and overcome the impossible.” 
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]
