'Culinary Class Wars' chef Edward Lee revealed as new face of Maeil Dairies

Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 14:13
  • LEE JIAN
Edward Lee is the new face of local milk company Maeil Dairies. [MAEIL DAIRIES]

Korean American chef Edward Lee became the ambassador of Korean dairy brand Maeil Dairies, the company announced Friday. 
 
The partnership was made based on the two parties' mutual understanding of social responsibility, Maeil Dairies said. The company, founded in 1969, operates various corporate social responsibility programs annually, including special milk production for newborns with metabolism deficiencies and in-person milk delivery for the elderly living alone. 
 

Lee is the founder of the LEE initiative, which stands for “Let’s Empower Employment" and dedicated to finding impactful solutions to increase diversity, equity and sustainability in the restaurant industry. The initiative received the 2024 James Beard Award for Humanitarian of the Year. Lee recently gained fame in Korea as a finalist on the Netflix cooking survival series "Culinary Class Wars."   
 
As Maeil Dairies ambassador, Lee will promote a wholesome diet with the company and introduce recipes with its soy milk. 
 
"Working with a company that actively pursues corporate social responsibility for a better future gives me huge inspiration," said Lee in Maeil Dairies' statement. "Maeil Dairies' soy milk is not just a drink but a low-sugar product that suggests a better and healthier lifestyle. So, as its ambassador, I want to help consumers make meaningful and healthier choices." 
 
 
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
tags Edward Lee Maeil Dairies

