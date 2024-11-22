 Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin to file 5-billion-won civil suit against Belift Lab
Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin to file 5-billion-won civil suit against Belift Lab

Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 14:07 Updated: 22 Nov. 2024, 17:05
  • YOON SO-YEON
Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, left, and Belift Lab CEO Kim Tae-ho [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, left, and Belift Lab CEO Kim Tae-ho [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of NewJeans' agency ADOR, is set to file a 5-billion-won ($3.6 million) suit against girl group ILLIT's agency Belift Lab, her legal attorneys said Friday.
 
The 5-billion-won civil suit will be filed as compensation for the damage in reputation that Min says she has suffered due to accusations from Belift Lab executives, according to Min's legal representatives at law firm Shin & Kim.
 

Min also filed a complaint to the Yongsan Police Station in central Seoul against Belift Lab CEO Kim Tae-ho, its vice president and two other staff members at the agency for spreading false rumors, the attorneys said.
 
"CEO Kim Tae-ho has been claiming that Min Hee-jin has been trying to postpone the case filed by Belift Lab, but it is clearly a lie," Shin & Kim said in a press release. "The first hearing set for January will include a rebuttal by Min Hee-jin."
 
"Kim Tae-ho and others have defamed Min Hee-jin on multiple occasions, including in their YouTube video on June 10 and their statement on Oct. 7. We hope to see them served with justice," added the statement.
 
Min handed in her resignation to ADOR earlier this week, but intends to continue her battle with HYBE and ADOR executives from outside the company.

BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]
