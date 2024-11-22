동방북스 세일에서 책과 새 친구 만난 주한외국인들

달리아 데이비스(24)가 지난 토요일(11월 9일) 서울 성동구에서 열린 동방 북스 오픈하우스 세일에서 고른 책[이지안 기자]

Seongsu-dong, which many call “the Brooklyn of Seoul,” is often thronged with stylish youths posing against vintage store walls and strutting down streets as if they're runways. But a more dressed-down crowd, sporting empty tote bags as opposed to purses, made their way to the city’s eastern neighborhood on Saturday for a bit of a more old-fashioned purpose: book shopping.사람들이 ‘서울의 브루클린’이라고 하는 성수동은 종종 빈티지 매장 벽 앞에서 포즈를 취하거나 런웨이인냥 뽐내며 거리를 누비는 세련된 젊은이들로 붐빈다. 하지만 지난 토요일(11월 9일)엔 화려한 백 대신 큰 에코백을 든 다소 수수한 옷차림의 무리가 조금은 예스러운 목적을 위해 서울 동쪽에 위치한 이 지역을 찾았다. 바로 책 쇼핑을 위해서다.On a cloudless November afternoon, the decades-old warehouse was marked by the indelible smell of paper and ink. Bibliophiles perused more than 10,000 titles, all in English, throughout the Open House, a massive sale hosted by the independent English-language retailer Tongbang Books that ran Saturday through Sunday.구름 한 점 없는 11월 오후, 수십 년 된 창고 안에는 종이와 잉크 냄새가 깊게 배어 있었다. 책 애호가들은 영어 서적을 전문적으로 취급하는 독립서점 동방북스가 지난 토요일부터 일요일까지 주최한 오픈하우스 대규모 세일에서 1만 권이 넘는 책을 이리저리 살펴보았다.Many appeared engrossed in their hunt, savoring the massive inventory, which included bestsellers and translated fiction, as well as comics and cookbooks. Time seemed to escape the event's 2,000 customers as they foraged the shelves on hands and knees. Final picks were diverse and singular but usually included at least one translated novel.많은 이들은 책 찾기에 마음을 빼앗긴 것으로 보였다. 이들은 베스트셀러와 번역 소설은 물론 만화책과 요리책을 아우르는 대규모 재고를 음미했다. 2000여명에 달하는 방문객들은 네 발로 기어 다니면서 책장을 탐색하느라 시간 가는 줄 모르는 것 같았다. 최종 선택은 다양하면서도 저마다 달랐는데, 보통 적어도 한 권 이상의 번역 소설이 포함돼 있었다.“I don’t think I’ve seen so many English books in one place in Korea,” said an excited Vivienne Foley, a 64-year-old from Incheon who had stopped by at the sale during a weekend excursion in Seoul.인천에 살고 있고 주말 나들이를 위해 서울에 왔다 이곳에 들렸다는 비비안 폴리(64)는 “한국에서 이렇게 많은 영어 책을 한 곳에서 본 적이 없는 것 같다”며 흥분을 감추지 못했다.Foley’s picks on the day included “The Hen Who Dreamed She Could Fly” (2000) by Hwang Sun-mi, a quirky novel about a rebellious hen who devises a plan to obtain freedom and independence outside the barn, and “The Trunk” by Kim Ryeo-ryeong, a feminist thriller set to be released as a Netflix series later this month starring bigtime stars like Gong Yoo and Seo Hyeon-jin. She had also selected several books for her nephew from the sale’s sizable children’s section.폴리가 이날 고른 책은 헛간 밖에서 자유와 독립을 찾고자 계획을 세우는 반항적인 암탉에 대한 황선미 작가의 독특한 소설 『마당을 나온 암탉』과, 유명 배우 공유와 서현진이 주연을 맡아 이달 말 넷플릭스에서 방영될 예정인 김려령 작가의 페미니스트 스릴러 『트렁크』다. 그는 방대한 어린이 책 코너에서 조카에게 줄 책도 여러 권 골랐다.Twenty-three-year-old Jacqueline Becerra, a champion of hard copies over e-books, attended the event to experience the physical act of book shopping, an opportunity she finds is becoming rarer as time goes on. “Online bookshops and e-books have cool features, but the feeling of holding and flipping through an actual book is a different thing,” she said.전자책보다 종이책을 좋아하는 재클린 베세라(23)는 점점 귀한 경험이 되고 있는 서적을 구매하는 행위를 경험하고자 이 행사에 참석했다고 말했다. 그는 “온라인 서점과 전자책에는 멋진 기능이 많지만, 실제 책을 손에 들고 페이지를 넘기는 느낌과는 전혀 다르다”고 말했다.Becerra was one of hundreds of thousands of readers around the world who have clamored to obtain the works of Han Kang after the Korean novelist received the Nobel Prize in literature last month. Fortunately, Becerra is on the waiting list for “The Vegetarian” (2007) at a nearby library. “So I’m, like, holding on,” said the shopper, who instead opted to purchase classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” (1970) and Mieko Kawakami’s “All The Lovers In The Night” (2011) that afternoon.베세라는 지난달 한국 소설가 한강이 노벨문학상을 받은 뒤 그의 작품을 구하기 위해 소란을 피운 세계 수십만명 중 하나다. 운 좋게 그는 인근 도서관의『채식주의자』(2007) 대기자 명단에 올라 있다. 그는 “그래서, 기다리고 있다”며 이날은 대신 토니 모리슨의 『가장 푸른 눈』(1970)과 가와카미 미에코의 『밤의 연인들』(2011) 같은 고전을 샀다.WRITTEN BY LEE JIAN AND TRANSLATED BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr, yim.seunghye@joongang.co.kr]