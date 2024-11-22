 K-Book Festival in Japan to kick off Nov. 23
Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 11:24 Updated: 22 Nov. 2024, 12:59
  • LEE JIAN
Poster for the 2024 K-Book Festival in Tokyo, set to run for two days starting Nov. 23 at Jimbocho Book Town [KOREA FOUNDATION]

The Korea Foundation (KF) and the K-Book Promotion Association in Japan are jointly hosting the annual K-Book Festival 2024 in Tokyo this weekend. 
 
Marking its sixth edition, 35 Japanese publishing houses that publish Korean-translated books will be selling books in diverse genres, all related to Korea, at the Jimbocho Book Town on Nov. 23 and 24. 
 

Authors, editors and translators of Korean literature will also participate in the festival. Some of the most anticipated guests include best-selling science fiction writers Kim Cho-yup and Chung Se-rang, who will answer questions from the audience. Other programs include panel discussions with four Japanese translators of Korean books, talk sessions and meet-and-greet events with Korea's up-and-coming authors, Hwang Sun-woo, Lee Sull-a and Suh Yi-jeh. 
 
For those unable to attend the Tokyo fair, special sections for Korean books will be set up at over 50 bookshops in Japan's other regional areas, including Hokkaido, Kyushu and Okinawa. K-Book Festival 2024 will also be streamed live on its official YouTube channel
 
More detailed information about the festival is available on its official webpage, k-bookfes.com
 
"Many in Japan are celebrating Han Kang's Nobel Prize win as the first Asian woman to win the award," said a KF official in a statement on Friday. "Her win has heightened the interest in Korean books in Japan, and we hope that many Japanese will show enthusiasm for this year's fair." 

BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
