No more revolving-door appointments, please (KOR)

President Yoon Suk Yeol has returned from his trip to Latin America. But he must tackle tough challenges at home. It must start with a colossal reshuffle of the Cabinet and his aides in the presidential office. In the Nov. 7 press conference, Yoon said that the presidential office had been looking into a pool of talents to demonstrate his determination to change his governance style.Now is the time for the president to show the results of the deliberation. The presidential office reportedly plans to reshuffle the Cabinet by the end of the year or early next year, but it doesn’t have to wait until then. The public’s thirst for a new lineup of ministers has reached its limits.A few candidates are being mentioned to replace current ministers — for instance, a multi-term lawmaker of the People Power Party (PPP), who come from the Honam region. But we wonder if such a replacement mostly based on regional balance could weather a storm over the government. The president must stop such revolving-door appointments now.Of course, the president needs to take regional balance into account. But the top priority should be placed on an ability to deal with looming challenges from Trump 2.0. The majority Democratic Party (DP) must not forget that it can invite backlash if it blindly opposes Yoon’s appointments. We also hope the president replaces almost all ministers to show his resolution to change. Just look at Donald Trump’s pick of Tesla CEO Elon Musk as head of a department aimed at raising efficiency across the government.President Yoon must radically change his aides, too. In a farcical turn, his chief of staff nonchalantly brushed off all the allegations about the first lady’s meddling in state affairs, including the nomination before a by-election. Yoon’s senior aide for political affairs even criticized a reporter for asking “an impolite question” to the president in the press conference two weeks ago. Given the confusing explanations about the first couple’s alleged intervention in the by-election, the president’s public communication officers cannot be exceptions. If left unattended, they will only help the presidential office be isolated from the rest of the world. Presidential aides close to the first lady must be removed first.There are rumors that many people are reluctant to join the government due to the president’s low approval ratings and the grilling questions expected from lawmakers during confirmation hearings. If so, the president must beg talents to join his government if they are truly qualified. The public is watching closely if the president really has the will to change. The success of his administration depends on the upcoming reshuffle.윤석열 대통령이 5박8일의 남미 순방을 마치고 어제 귀국했다. 이제는 녹록지 않은 국내 상황을 잘 헤쳐나가는 게 급선무다. 핵심은 인적 쇄신이다. 대통령도 지난 7일 기자회견에서 "적절한 시기에 인사를 통한 쇄신의 면모를 보여드리기 위해 벌써 인재 풀에 대한 물색과 검증에 들어가 있다"고 밝힌 바 있다. 이제 그 결과물을 내놓을 때가 됐다. 대통령실은 올 연말이나 내년 초를 개각의 시기로 생각하는 듯하나 굳이 그때까지 미적거릴 이유가 없다. 개각을 통한 국정 동력 확보도 시급하거니와 답답한 현 정국을 바라보는 국민의 갈증이 위험 수위에 달했다.입각 후보를 놓고 몇몇 이름이 구체적으로 거론되고 있다. 총리 후보로는 다선의 여당 중진의원, 호남 출신 원로급 인사 몇 명이 언급된다. 하지만 솔직히 그 정도 인선으로 난국을 헤쳐나갈 수 있을지 의문이다. 무엇보다 국민 눈높이에선 '그 나물에 그 밥'으로 비친다. 그런 회전문 인사를 할 생각이면 차라리 안 하는 게 낫다. 야당의 임명동의안 찬성도 현실적으로 고려해야겠지만, 이번 총리 인선의 최우선 포인트는 무난함이 아닌 참신함과 능력이 돼야 한다. 다소 파격적 인물이어도 좋다. 글로벌한 관점에서 '트럼프 2기'의 파고를 헤쳐나갈 능력 있는 인물이면 더욱 좋겠다. 야당도 함부로 낙마를 시도했다간 여론의 역풍을 맞을 수 있음을 자각하기 바란다. 아울러 이번 개각에선 장수 장관 교체 정도를 넘어 사실상 모든 부처를 대상으로 삼길 바란다. 트럼프 당선인이 일론 머스크 테슬라 최고경영자를 '정보효율부' 수장에 발탁한 것같이 강력한 혁신 아이콘을 선보일 필요가 있다.대통령실 참모 조직도 과감한 인사를 통해 분위기를 확 바꿔야 한다. 특히 윤 대통령과 명태균씨의 통화 내용에 공천 언급이 있었음에도 "정치적으로, 법적으로, 상식적으로 아무 문제 될 게 없는 내용"이라고 한 비서실장, 기자의 질문을 "대통령에 대한 무례다. 어린아이에게 부모가 하듯 '뭘 잘못했는데'라고 하는 태도였다"고 한 정무수석, 그리고 대통령 부부와 관련해 옹색한 부실 해명만 거듭해 온 홍보 라인은 전원 교체 검토 대상인 게 맞다. 이대로 방치하다간 용산 대통령실이 갈라파고스처럼 국민으로부터 고립된 섬으로 남게 될 것이다. 김건희 여사 라인으로 분류되거나 구설에 오른 인사는 전원 배제돼야 함은 물론이다.윤 대통령의 낮은 지지율, 인사청문회 부담 때문에 정말 필요한 인재 대다수가 입각을 고사하고 있다는 이야기도 들린다. 이해는 간다. 그렇다면 윤 대통령 본인이 삼고초려라도 해서 직접 모셔오겠다는 정성을 기울여야 한다. 정권의 결연한 변화와 쇄신의 의지가 있는지 국민은 무섭게 지켜보고 있다. 이번 인적 쇄신에 임기 후반부의 성패가 온전히 걸려 있다.