What has changed from three months ago? (KOR)

Some relief causes sadness. A case in point is the fire at a motel in Ansan, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 17. The fire broke out suddenly early in the morning, but all 52 people inside the building were rescued, including dozens of guests on the fifth and sixth floors.It is fortunate that no one died, but I felt bitter thinking about a similar accident in Bucheon three months ago. In August, seven people died in a fire at a nine-story hotel in Bucheon. The two accidents are similar in that a fire at a lodging could lead to major casualties, but the actual casualties were very different.Fire authorities said the damage was reduced by letting smoke and heat from the Ansan motel building escape through the window. Firefighters at the scene climbed the stairs and broke windows with axes during the rescue mission. At the time of the Bucheon accident, the fire didn’t spread much, but five people suffocated to death as the smoke spread rapidly even before firefighters arrived.However, a more noticeable difference was the role of rescue mattresses. Two of the dead in the Bucheon fire fell on a rescue mattress and died as it had flipped over. A parliamentary audit later found that the rescue mattress used at the time had been acquired 18 years ago. Jeongseon and Gangneung in Gangwon and Jincheon in North Chungcheong also use rescue mattresses that are about 20 years old. In general, a rescue mattress can be used for seven years, but there was no clear legal requirement. Therefore, a mattress’s usage was extended year by year by the review committee.In the wake of a series of criticisms, the fire authorities strengthened rescue mattress exercises and inspected them at fire departments across the country. The Ansan Fire Station, which was dispatched to the fire, conducts training twice a month. The National Fire Agency has also set a policy to replace all 490 rescue mattresses that have expired nationwide.When emphasizing the coincidental and contingent nature of an incident, we often say, “It was like a traffic accident.” But Jessie Singer, an American journalist and author of “There Are No Accidents,” says otherwise. She points to the inherent loopholes of the social system by analyzing major accidents from the early 20th century. Most of the so-called accidents could have been predicted and prevented.Even in Korea, unfortunate disasters often occur when they could have been prevented with basic training, inspection and manual preparation. It’s time for us to exercise caution not to hide behind the word “accident” and neglect risks.어떤 다행은 안타까움을 불러일으킨다. 17일 발생한 경기 안산시 모텔 상가 화재가 그렇다. 새벽에 갑자기 난 불이었지만, 5~6층에 있던 투숙객 수십명을 포함해 건물 안에 있던 52명이 모두 구조됐다. 사망자가 없는 건 다행인데, 석달 전 부천에서 일어난 비슷한 사고를 떠올리면 마음이 씁쓸해진다. 지난 8월 부천의 한 9층짜리 호텔에선 화재로 7명이 사망했다. 두 사고는 숙박업소 건물에서 일어나 자칫 큰 인명피해로 이어질 뻔했다는 점에서 닮았지만 사상자 수는 완전히 달랐다.소방당국은 안산 모텔 건물 안 연기와 열기를 창문을 통해 밖으로 빼내 피해를 줄일 수 있었다고 설명했다. 현장 소방관들이 도끼로 층별 계단쪽 창문을 깨며 올라가 구조했기 때문이다. 부천 사고 당시엔 불이 크게 번지진 않았지만 소방인력이 도착하기 전부터 연기가 빠르게 퍼지면서 5명이 질식사했다.하지만 그보다 더 눈에 띄는 차이는 에어매트의 역할이었다. 부천 화재 사망자 중 2명은 에어매트 위로 낙하했는데 매트가 뒤집히면서 숨졌다. 이후 국정감사 등에서 당시 사용된 에어매트가 들여온지 약 18년 됐다는 사실이 드러났다. 강원 정선·강릉, 충북 진천 등에서도 도입한지 20년 안팎의 매트를 사용하고 있었다. 보통 에어매트 사용연한은 7년으로 보지만 법령상 명확한 기준조차 없었다. 이 때문에 1년마다 심의회에서 계속 연장하며 사용해왔다.지적이 잇따르자 소방당국은 에어매트 전개훈련을 강화하고 전국 소방기관의 매트들을 점검했다. 이번 화재에 투입된 안산소방서도 한달에 두번씩 실전 훈련을 했다고 한다. 소방청은 전국에 연한을 넘긴 에어매트가 약 490개에 달한다며 전량교체하겠다는 방침을 세웠다.어떤 일의 우연성과 우발성을 강조할 때 “교통사고 같은 일이었다”는 말을 흔히 쓴다. 모든 사고는 불의(不意)일까. 미국의 저널리스트이자 『사고는 없다(There Are No Accidents)』의 저자 제시 싱어는 그렇지 않다고 말한다. 그는 20세기 초부터 일어난 대형 사고들을 분석하면서 내재해있던 사회시스템의 허점을 지적한다. 사고라고 불리는 일 대부분이 예측·예방할 수 있던 일이라는 것이다.국내에서도 기본 훈련과 점검, 매뉴얼 마련으로 막을 수 있는 안타까운 재난이 종종 일어난다. 더 이상 사고란 말 뒤에 숨어 위험을 방치하지 않도록 경각심이 필요한 때다.