 BTS's V to collaborate with Park Hyo-shin for 'Winter Ahead'
BTS's V to collaborate with Park Hyo-shin for 'Winter Ahead'

Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 10:41 Updated: 22 Nov. 2024, 12:54
  • 기자 사진
  • YOON SO-YEON
Singer Park Hyo-shin, left, and V of BTS [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer Park Hyo-shin, left, and V of BTS [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
BTS's V and singer Park Hyo-shin will release a duet titled "Winter Ahead" on Nov. 29, V's agency BigHit Music said Friday.
 
"'Winter Ahead' began with V's wishes that fans have a warm and happy winter," the agency said in a press release.
 

V first posted a picture of himself and Park spending time together in early 2022 and since then, the two have been on radio shows together.
 
"V offered Park Hyo-shin, a close acquaintance of V's, jazz music that he likes and made a jazz pop track together," the agency said. "The two worked a long time on the song and gave the song a touch of both singers' tastes."
 
Songwriter Jesse Harris, who also penned Norah Jones' famed track "Don't Know Why" (2002), took part in writing the lyrics of "Winter Ahead," according to BigHit Music.
 
V will also release a duet with Big Crosby on Dec. 6, titled "White Christmas."

BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]
tags V BTS BigHit Music Park Hyo-shin

