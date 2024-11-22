 Boy band TWS announced as brand ambassador for fashion brand Celine
Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 15:33
  • SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band TWS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band TWS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band TWS has been named brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Celine, Pledis Entertainment said Friday.
 
The agency also unveiled a photograph of the sextet wearing Celine varsity jackets and denim pants.
 

The band members said they were “flattered” to be ambassadors for the brand in a press release by Pledis.
 
TWS, which debuted last January, is set to end the year with the release of its EP “Last Bell” on Monday at 6 p.m. The band is comprised of members Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]
