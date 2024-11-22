G-Dragon reunited with Taeyang, Daesung for 'Home Sweet Home'
Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 18:05
- LEE JIAN
Big Bang members are back together for G-Dragon's new song, "Home Sweet Home."
"Home Sweet Home," released Friday afternoon, features Taeyang and Daesung in a song whose lyrics include nostalgia for wanting to return to their fans, who feel like their home.
"'Home Sweet Home' simultaneously shows G-Dragon's identity as a solo artist and the leader of Big Bang," said the artist's agency Galaxy Corporation in a statement Friday.
The members last collaborated on a song in 2022 through the single "Still Life." More recently, the three were also seen together in September during Taeyang's solo concert at the Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul, where they sang Big Bang's 2016 hit "We Like 2 Party."
"Home Sweet Home" follows G-Dragon's first single in seven years, "Power," which dropped on Oct. 31. The artist is also slated to perform at the 2024 MAMA Awards on Nov. 23 at Osaka's Kyocera Dome, hosted by local music channel Mnet.
Big Bang debuted as a five-member band in 2006 under YG Entertainment. Seungri left the band in 2019 after the Burning Sun scandal, an infamous sex, drugs and police protection scandal surrounding a nightclub of the same name. T.O.P, the band's rapper, left Big Bang in 2023 citing personal reasons.
