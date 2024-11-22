 G-Dragon reunited with Taeyang, Daesung for 'Home Sweet Home'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

G-Dragon reunited with Taeyang, Daesung for 'Home Sweet Home'

Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 18:05
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JIAN
Big Bang members in a photo uploaded on Taeyang's Instagram on Nov. 2. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Big Bang members in a photo uploaded on Taeyang's Instagram on Nov. 2. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Big Bang members are back together for G-Dragon's new song, "Home Sweet Home." 
 
"Home Sweet Home," released Friday afternoon, features Taeyang and Daesung in a song whose lyrics include nostalgia for wanting to return to their fans, who feel like their home. 
 

Related Article


"'Home Sweet Home' simultaneously shows G-Dragon's identity as a solo artist and the leader of Big Bang," said the artist's agency Galaxy Corporation in a statement Friday.  
 
The members last collaborated on a song in 2022 through the single "Still Life."  More recently, the three were also seen together in September during Taeyang's solo concert at the Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul, where they sang Big Bang's 2016 hit "We Like 2 Party." 
 
"Home Sweet Home" follows G-Dragon's first single in seven years, "Power," which dropped on Oct. 31. The artist is also slated to perform at the 2024 MAMA Awards on Nov. 23 at Osaka's Kyocera Dome, hosted by local music channel Mnet. 
 
Big Bang debuted as a five-member band in 2006 under YG Entertainment. Seungri left the band in 2019 after the Burning Sun scandal, an infamous sex, drugs and police protection scandal surrounding a nightclub of the same name. T.O.P, the band's rapper, left Big Bang in 2023 citing personal reasons. 
 

BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
tags Big Bang

More in K-pop

G-Dragon reunited with Taeyang, Daesung for 'Home Sweet Home'

K-pop duo Sevenus to release second EP on Dec. 9

Boy band TWS announced as brand ambassador for fashion brand Celine

HYBE asked employees to sign extensive noncompete agreements upon quitting, report says

MAMA Awards kicks off first ceremony held in the United States

Related Stories

Big Bang's new single 'Still Life' already topping charts

Video completion suggests Big Bang will soon be back

Big Bang rumored to appear at MAMA Awards

A big bang is needed for our education system

YG Entertainment denies rumors of release from Big Bang's Taeyang
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)