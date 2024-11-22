 K-pop duo Sevenus to release second EP on Dec. 9
Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 16:37 Updated: 22 Nov. 2024, 16:39
Musical duo Sevenus [PCS ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop duo Sevenus will release its second EP, “Stay Tuned,” on Dec. 9, the singers’ agency PCS Entertainment said Friday.
 
The duo will hold a pre-listening event for fans on the release date, according to the agency.
 

This upcoming EP comes nine months after its first EP, “Spring Canvas,” released on March 15.  
 
The agency also revealed a timetable for the release dates of upcoming content, including the track list, concept photos and MV teasers.
 
Musical duo Sevenus's time table for the second EP ″Stay Tuned.″ [PCS ENTERTAINMENT]

Sevenus, comprised of singers Hee-jae and Ireah, first debuted in 2017 under the name MASC. The duo received wider attention after participating as Team 07:00 on JTBC’s audition program "Peak Time" (2023) a show that aims to shed light on lesser-known boy bands that have already debuted.
 
The duo signed with PCS Entertainment under its current name after landing the show's runner-up spot.  
 
Hee-jae began his acting career, making his debut in the play “Love you, Mom,” which premiered on Friday.


To find out more about Sevenus, visit Celeb Confirmed!    
 
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
Korea Sevenus

