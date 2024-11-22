K-pop duo Sevenus to release second EP on Dec. 9





K-pop duo Sevenus will release its second EP, “Stay Tuned,” on Dec. 9, the singers’ agency PCS Entertainment said Friday.The duo will hold a pre-listening event for fans on the release date, according to the agency.This upcoming EP comes nine months after its first EP, “Spring Canvas,” released on March 15.The agency also revealed a timetable for the release dates of upcoming content, including the track list, concept photos and MV teasers.Sevenus, comprised of singers Hee-jae and Ireah, first debuted in 2017 under the name MASC. The duo received wider attention after participating as Team 07:00 on JTBC’s audition program "Peak Time" (2023) a show that aims to shed light on lesser-known boy bands that have already debuted.The duo signed with PCS Entertainment under its current name after landing the show's runner-up spot.Hee-jae began his acting career, making his debut in the play “Love you, Mom,” which premiered on Friday.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]