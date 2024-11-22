 MAMA Awards kicks off first ceremony held in the United States
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

MAMA Awards kicks off first ceremony held in the United States

Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 14:09 Updated: 22 Nov. 2024, 14:25
  • 기자 사진
  • YOON SO-YEON
Boy band TWS, winner of the Best New Male Artist award at the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Nov. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles [CJ ENM]

Boy band TWS, winner of the Best New Male Artist award at the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Nov. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles [CJ ENM]

 
The 2024 MAMA Awards began on Friday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, marking the awards ceremony's first time being held in the United States in its 25-year history.
 
The historic event boasts a lineup of up-and-coming artists in K-pop, including Riize, TWS, ILLIT, Katseye and Young Posse.
 

Related Article

 
"The MAMA Awards opened in Hollywood for its 25th anniversary," actor Park Bo-gum, the host, said on Friday. "This is where the Academy Awards is held, where actor had her Youn Yuh-jung's historical win. We are so honored to be a part of this first step."
 
The Best New Male Artist award went to TWS and the Favorite Global Performer Male award went to Riize.
 
Park Bo-gum, host of the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Nov. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles [CJ ENM]

Park Bo-gum, host of the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Nov. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles [CJ ENM]

Boy band Riize, winner of the Favorite Global Performer Male award at the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Nov. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles [CJ ENM]

Boy band Riize, winner of the Favorite Global Performer Male award at the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Nov. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles [CJ ENM]

Boy band Riize at the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Nov. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [CJ ENM]

Boy band Riize at the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Nov. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [CJ ENM]

 
The rookie bands performed covers of hit K-pop tracks from the past, such as TWS performing BTS's "Dynamite" (2020), Riize taking on NCT 127's "Kick It" (2020) and ILLIT doing its version of Twice's "Heart Shaker" (2017).
 
Veteran singer Park Jin-young, filmmaker Isaac Chung, actor Dustin Hoffman and singer Lance Bass also took part in the event.
 
The second and third part of the MAMA Awards will continue at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, on Friday and Saturday.
 
Girl group Young Posse performs at the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Nov. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [CJ ENM]

Girl group Young Posse performs at the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Nov. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [CJ ENM]

Girl group ILLIT performs at the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Nov. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [CJ ENM]

Girl group ILLIT performs at the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Nov. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [CJ ENM]

Girl group Katseye performs at the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Nov. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [CJ ENM]

Girl group Katseye performs at the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Nov. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [CJ ENM]

 
Enhypen, Tomorrow X Together, BoyNextDoor, Treasure, IVE, ME:I and Plave will take the stage on Friday. Seventeen, aespa, INI, Zerobaseone, Lee Young-ji, Meovv, BIBI, (G)I-DLE and G-Dragon will perform on Saturday.
 
Friday's Osaka performance will also include the first live performance of "APT." by Blackpink's Rosé and Bruno Mars.
 
Having started in 1999, the MAMA Awards is known as one of the largest and most popular awards ceremonies in K-pop, alongside the Golden Disc Awards, Melon Music Awards, Korean Music Awards and Seoul Music Awards.

BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Rose Blackpink Bruno Mars MAMA Awards Mnet CJ ENM

More in K-pop

G-Dragon reunited with Taeyang, Daesung for 'Home Sweet Home'

K-pop duo Sevenus to release second EP on Dec. 9

Boy band TWS announced as brand ambassador for fashion brand Celine

HYBE asked employees to sign extensive noncompete agreements upon quitting, report says

MAMA Awards kicks off first ceremony held in the United States

Related Stories

MAMA Awards to hit Tokyo Dome in November

Rosé's 'APT.' ranks No. 4 on Britain's Official Singles Chart

Blackpink's Rosé teams up with Bruno Mars for upcoming single 'APT.'

Rosé’s collab with Bruno Mars, ‘APT.,’ tops charts and takes over TikTok

MAMA Awards begins global takeover with first ceremony in Japan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)