2024 MAMA Awards Osaka red carpet — in pictures
Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 18:26
The 2024 MAMA Awards kicked off its second day at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday.
K-pop artists and actors walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.
Up-and-coming artists, such as Enhypen, Tomorrow X Together, BoyNextDoor, Treasure, IVE, ME:I, Lee Young-ji, and Plave, are set to perform.
Blackpink's Rosé and Bruno Mars will also perform their global hit "APT." for the first time ever live during the ceremony.
MC Lee Hye-sung and Hanhae pose for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]
BoyNextDoor poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]
Choi Hyun-woo poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]
ME:I poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]
Lee Young-ji poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]
Boy group Plave poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]
Girl group IVE poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]
Boy band Tomorrow X Together poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]
Kwak Dong-yeon poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]
Girl group izna poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]
Jo Yuri poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]
Na Yung-suk poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]
