2024 MAMA Awards Osaka red carpet — in pictures

The 2024 MAMA Awards kicked off its second day at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday.K-pop artists and actors walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.Up-and-coming artists, such as Enhypen, Tomorrow X Together, BoyNextDoor, Treasure, IVE, ME:I, Lee Young-ji, and Plave, are set to perform.Blackpink's Rosé and Bruno Mars will also perform their global hit "APT." for the first time ever live during the ceremony.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]