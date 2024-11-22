 2024 MAMA Awards Osaka red carpet — in pictures
2024 MAMA Awards Osaka red carpet — in pictures

Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 18:26
The 2024 MAMA Awards kicked off its second day at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday.
 
K-pop artists and actors walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.
 
Up-and-coming artists, such as Enhypen, Tomorrow X Together, BoyNextDoor, Treasure, IVE, ME:I, Lee Young-ji, and Plave, are set to perform.
 
Blackpink's Rosé and Bruno Mars will also perform their global hit "APT." for the first time ever live during the ceremony.
 
MC Lee Hye-sung and Hanhae pose for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]

BoyNextDoor poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]

Choi Hyun-woo poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]

ME:I poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]

Lee Young-ji poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]

Boy group Plave poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]

Girl group IVE poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]

Kwak Dong-yeon poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]

Girl group izna poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]

Jo Yuri poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]

Na Yung-suk poses for a photo on the red carpet at the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. [CJ ENM]

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
