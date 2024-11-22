British rock royalty Oasis to hold Korean concert in October next year



British rock band Oasis will perform in Korea for the first time in 16 years in October next year, Live Nation Korea said Friday."South Korea. Our new best friends. Hold on. Oasis is coming," Oasis said in a press release.This is the first time since 2009 that the full Oasis band will be performing in Korea. The band made up in August and announced its "Oasis Live '25" world tour with the comment, "The great wait is over."Oasis held its first concert in Korea in 2006 and then a second one in 2009. Band member Noel Gallagher had performed in Korea multiple times since.The performance will be held on Oct. 21, 2025, at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi at 8 p.m. Ticket sales will begin on Nov. 29 at noon on Interpark. Sales for members of the artist's fan club will take place a day earlier on Nov. 28 from noon to midnight.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]