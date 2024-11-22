 NewJeans and AKMU to guest star in Yoasobi's Korea shows
NewJeans and AKMU to guest star in Yoasobi's Korea shows

Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 10:02 Updated: 22 Nov. 2024, 12:50
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JIAN
Poster of the upcoming Yoasobi concert in Seoul, with NewJeans and AKMU as special guests [LIVET]

NewJeans and AKMU are set to make guest appearances at the Japanese duo Yoasobi's upcoming concerts in Korea. 
 
Girl group NewJeans will perform on Dec. 7 and brother-sister duo AKMU on Dec. 8 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, according to concert organizer Livet on Friday.
 

The concert, "Cho-genjitsu," translated to surrealism, marks the opening of Yoasobi's 2024-25 Asia tour. The duo is scheduled to also make stops in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Taipei, Shanghai, Singapore and Jakarta. According to Sony Music, it is the largest-ever arena tour by a Japanese artist. 
 
Yoasobi, consisting of vocalist ikura and producer Ayase, debuted in 2019 in Japan. It saw widespread popularity in Japan with its debut track, "Into The Night" (2019), and its first EP, "The Book," which was released in 2021. The duo rose to fame in Korea with "Idol" (2023). 

BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
Chinese tourist who allegedly filmed NIS building with drone detained by police
