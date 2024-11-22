Disney+ unveils future slate, calls Korea 'key pillar' to content strategy



SINGAPORE — Korea is a "key pillar" to The Walt Disney Company, providing nine of the company's best international original series last year, the entertainment conglomerate's Asia Pacific head said Thursday, promising continued investment — including a second season of hit Disney+ series "Moving" (2023)."With the global success we've seen with Korean originals, we have doubled down on our Korean slate," Carol Choi, the executive vice president (EVP) of The Walt Disney Company's Asia Pacific (APAC) Integrated Marketing & Original Content Strategy, said Thursday during the 2024 Disney APAC Content Showcase held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The two-day event started on Wednesday and introduced Disney’s global and local lineups.The company recognized Korea as key to its content strategy and the company’s future after launching its streaming service in the APAC region in 2021. It has released over 130 APAC originals since then.Korea’s content showed significant data points globally, as among the top 15 best-performing international originals released last year, nine of them were from Korea, according to Choi.Disney will endeavor to continue that very success with season two of its hit series "Moving," which garnered rave reactions from around the world.“I am extremely pleased to officially announce today that we have begun the development of ‘Moving’ season two,” Choi said.The series was “one title that fans just can’t stop talking about,” according to Choi. More details are to come, as the second season's production is still in its early stages.Action series “Moving,” based on Kang Full’s webtoon of the same name, was released on Aug. 9, 2023, featuring actors like Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung and Ryoo Seung-bum. It was directed by Park In-je and attracted major global attention, having been nominated last year at the Critics Choice Awards.Choi also picked out Korean action series “A Shop for Killers” as being the most viewed content on the platform this year in the APAC region, as well as reality show “Are You Sure?!,” featuring BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, as being the most viewed unscripted title on Disney+ in the APAC region.“We will continue to invest in the region's creative economy and support its very vibrant local creative community,” Choi said.During the second day, 21 APAC titles were revealed to be slated on the streaming platform, including those made in Korea, Japan and Australia.Later this year and next year, 10 Korean Disney+ originals are set to come out, including two projects — “The Murky Stream” and “The Manipulated."“The Murky Stream,” stars actors Shin Ye-eun and former SF9 member Rowoon and is directed by Choo Chang-min and written by Cheon Sung-il.“The Manipulated,” starring actor Ji Chang-wook and boy band EXO’s D.O., also known as Doh Kyung-soo, is slated to be released next year. The series will mark Ji’s third collaboration with Disney. It is written by Oh Sang-ho, who scripted SBS’s franchise series “Taxi Driver” (2021-23).The other eight upcoming shows are the mystery horror series “Light Shop,” investigative drama “Unmasked,” medical thriller “Hyper Knife,” crime series “Knock-Off,” thriller “Nine Puzzles,” crime drama “Low Life,” spy drama “Tempest” and action thriller “Made in Korea.”“Unmasked,” directed by You Sun-dong and starring Kim Hye-soo, Jung Sung-il and Joo Jong-hyuk, dives into the lives of TV producers who run an investigative program and follows the team getting stuck as they try to figure out a 20-year-old cold case.“The drama is a richly diverse piece that also delivers a heartwarming dose of humanity,” director You said.Actor Kim Soo-hyun also appeared at the showcase for his upcoming Disney+ series “Knock-Off,” which is the actor's first collaboration with the platform.Directed by Park Hyun-sok, the drama is set during the 1997 Asian financial crisis, following Sung-jun who becomes a king in the counterfeit industry. Actor Kim will play Sung-jun, with Cho Bo-ah portraying Sung-jun’s former lover Hye-jung, who is a police officer cracking down on counterfeit goods.“'Knock-Off’ showcases various charming characters, and each has their own style of surviving,” Kim said. “Through my character Sung-jun, I wanted to portray how he faces various crises, overcomes them and undergoes growth and transformation along the way.”Hollywood and Korean stars are also set to team up in “Tempest,” starring Korean actors Gang Dong-won and Jun Ji-hyun, alongside American actors John Cho, Michael Gaston, Spencer Garrett and Jacob Bertrand.While the company doubles down on Korean content, it also exclusively announced eight Japanese titles during the event, including the second season of “Gannibal” (2022) and anime shows “Bullet/Bullet,” “DisneyTwisted-Wonderland The Animation” and “Cat’s Eye.”The company is slated to release its first-ever Japanese reality show, tentatively titled “Traveling with Snow Man.”APAC originals in general proved to be a “strong performer” in the global content sphere, according to Choi.“Stories produced in this region are world class and have become a staple in general entertainment consumption with deep, passionate fandoms worldwide,” the EVP said.The company showed its enthusiasm to continue collaborating with APAC creators, aiming to bring "the best storytellers from the Asia Pacific to the world stage.”BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]